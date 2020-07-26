Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young engaged after a year of dating

Tarek El Moussa, the star of "Flip or Flop", is engaged to "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young.

Both reality stars confirmed the news on Instagram on Sunday.

El Moussa, 38, and Young, 32, both shared a photo of themselves glamorous as El Moussa slipped a ring onto his future girlfriend's finger.

"She said yes!" said the HGTV star. "#FlippingHerLastName".

In the legend of his own publication, Young wrote: "The future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!"

The two just celebrated their 1-year dating anniversary on Wednesday by posting heartfelt tributes to each other on Instagram and explaining how their love story unfolded.

"From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely met. But we knew what we had was special. We had those butterflies in our belly, you can & # 39 Don't eat, I can't stop smiling, soul mate, "Young wrote.

The "Selling Sunset" star revealed that before meeting El Moussa, he had "given up hope" of finding love.

She wrote: "It was unexpected for both of us and it was a moment that changed our lives forever."

Young continued: "You are my best friend in the whole world. The man I admire, admire, adore, the best dad, the best heart, kind and most important, loyal and honest."

Moussa shared two children, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead.

In her post, the "Selling Sunset" star hinted that she was ready for a lifetime commitment.

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Every day waking up to your sweet face and hugging me before bed. I love you beyond what I could have dreamed or imagined," Young concluded. "I promise to love you every day @therealtarekelmoussa. Happy one year anniversary, my bear bunny. The love of my life. Me + you."

The Moussa also admitted in his tribute that before meeting Young, he was "a lost and broken man" who did not believe he would find love again.

"July 4 was different," wrote the HGTV star, referring to their first meeting. "It was the last thing I expected, but I met the love of my life. The moment our eyes connected and we smiled at each other, I knew that my life would never be the same."

He continued, "She is amazing in every way and most importantly, she loves and adores Tay and Bray.

"I just love you to the moon and back. You are my everything and you complete me," said El Moussa. "I would be lost without you. HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE!"

He also turned to public scrutiny of their relationship. "Now tell the truth … did you think we would make it?" The Moussa asked.

