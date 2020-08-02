Tarek El Moussa shares details of his proposal to Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa is over the moon after closing things with his new fiance Heather Rae Young.

Just a week after the 38-year-old "Flip or Flop" star proposed to Young, 32, El Moussa took to Instagram to share the special day in detail.

"This is the exact moment that I knelt down and asked Heather Rae Young to be my wife!" Moussa wrote Thursday. “You never know where life will take you. If you had told me 13 months ago that I would be engaged today, I would have called you crazy. You simply cannot predict what will happen. One minute you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different. "

Moussa and "Selling Sunset" star real estate agent recently celebrated their first year of dating by posting candid tributes to each other on Instagram and explaining how their love story unfolded.

The Moussa shares two children, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, with whom he was married from 2009 to 2018. Since then, Christina has married super mechanic and television star Ant Anstead.

"As soon as I saw (Young) I knew my life would never be the same," continued El Moussa. "Not only has she become my best friend, but she's also amazing to Tay and Bray. Some of you have followed me for years and supported me during my struggles."

The host of "Flipping 101" thanked his followers and added: "I couldn't have gotten here without you! Now … who wants to see the RING? :)”

In March, El Moussa told Fox News that he hit "bottom" in 2016 when he found himself "alone, depressed, sad, almost giving up."

"Those four or five years really affected me," he said. "And I made the decision to completely rebuild who I am for my children and reinvent myself and become bigger, better and stronger than ever."

He also spoke about Young in our sit-in interview and foreshadowed that the two real estate experts were there for a long time.

"We are just best friends, man. It's hard to explain for two and a half years," he said. "It's like I woke up with someone now, someone makes me breakfast, someone asks me what I want to eat for dinner. It's like, wait a minute!"

"So it's good to have someone there again, you know? And obviously, she's in luxury real estate. So we talk about real estate all the time," he continued. "She loves design. Like now, We are looking for a new place. Possibly we are thinking of building a house together. So I think that with their real estate knowledge and style along with mine, I think we will do some really cool things. And I think we plan to make a great TV together. someday ".

He also admitted that "love will make you do crazy things" when asked if he saw babies in his future with Young.