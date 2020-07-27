Target and Dick & # 39; s Sporting Goods to close stores on Thanksgiving Day

The companies' announcement to close Thanksgiving came after Walmart ( WMT ) He said last week that it will be closed during the holidays.

"There is no doubt, the holiday season will be very different this year, "Target said in a blog post on Monday.

The closing of Thanksgiving has been a source of tension between retailers and labor advocates in the past, especially as many retailers in recent years have opened their doors over the holidays to begin Black Friday, generally considered the beginning. of the year. End of purchases.

Critics have argued that workers should be at home with their families.