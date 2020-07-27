Target and Dick & # 39; s Sporting Goods to close stores on Thanksgiving Day

The companies' announcement to close Thanksgiving came after Walmart (WMT) He said last week that it will be closed during the holidays.
"There is no doubt, the holiday season will be very different this year, "Target said in a blog post on Monday.
The closing of Thanksgiving has been a source of tension between retailers and labor advocates in the past, especially as many retailers in recent years have opened their doors over the holidays to begin Black Friday, generally considered the beginning. of the year. End of purchases.
Critics have argued that workers should be at home with their families.
Target also said Monday that it will begin its holiday shopping promotions in October to extend offers for customers and avoid large in-store crowds over the holidays.
"Historically, searching for deals and Christmas shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn't a year for the crowds."
Macy & # 39; s (METER) He's also considering a much earlier start to his Black Friday marketing drive, potentially right after Halloween.
CNN Business & # 39; Parija Kavilanz contributed to this article.