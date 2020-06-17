Target is raising its minimum wage to $ 15 an hour in July

The retailer had promised in 2017 to raise wages to $ 15 an hour by December 2020. The company said Wednesday that the new minimum wage applies to 275,000. Part-time and full-time employees at its discount stores, distribution centers, and headquarters.

A tight labor market before the pandemic had prompted major retailers, including Walmart and Amazon, to announce wage increases. The federal minimum wage is $ 7.25, and it hasn't increased in over a decade.

New $ 15 minimum wage now puts Target on par with Amazon ( AMZN ) , which raised its minimum wage to $ 15 in November 2018. It also places Target ahead of its key rival. Walmart ( WMT ) . Walmart, which employs 1.5 million workers in the United States, currently offers a minimum wage of $ 11 an hour.

Target last raised its minimum wage from $ 11 to $ 13 in June 2019. But the retailer already pays more in some markets that have implemented their own $ 15 an hour wage laws. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, Target's starting hourly wages are $ 15 and $ 15.75, respectively.