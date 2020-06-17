Target is raising its minimum wage to $ 15 an hour in July

The retailer had promised in 2017 to raise wages to $ 15 an hour by December 2020. The company said Wednesday that the new minimum wage applies to 275,000. Part-time and full-time employees at its discount stores, distribution centers, and headquarters.
A tight labor market before the pandemic had prompted major retailers, including Walmart and Amazon, to announce wage increases. The federal minimum wage is $ 7.25, and it hasn't increased in over a decade.
New $ 15 minimum wage now puts Target on par with Amazon (AMZN), which raised its minimum wage to $ 15 in November 2018. It also places Target ahead of its key rival. Walmart (WMT). Walmart, which employs 1.5 million workers in the United States, currently offers a minimum wage of $ 11 an hour.
Target last raised its minimum wage from $ 11 to $ 13 in June 2019. But the retailer already pays more in some markets that have implemented their own $ 15 an hour wage laws. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, Target's starting hourly wages are $ 15 and $ 15.75, respectively.
objective (TGT)He also said he would award a one-time $ 200 bonus to all workers who provided essential services to clients during the pandemic. The bonus is in addition to the separate bonuses of $ 250 to $ 1,500 that the company awarded to 20,000 hourly employees in April.
Starting this week, all workers will also have access to free virtual health care visits until the end of the year, regardless of their insurance plans.