Target pulls Washington Redskin merchandise from its online stores

The Redskins announced Friday that the team will review their name, prompting some major retailers to remove merchandise from online stores.

Walmart ( WMT ) Nike ( NKE ) He had also checked out Redskins merchandise from his online store. tweeted Friday was "discontinuing the sale of items that refer to the team's name and logo."He had also checked out Redskins merchandise from his online store.

The moves come after 100 investment groups wrote letters to Nike, Pepsi ( ENERGY ) and FedEx ( FDX ) "Who are sponsors of the NFL team – asking them to end their relationship with the Redskins if the team does not change its name.

"We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that the team be renamed," FedEx told CNN Business in a statement Friday after the Redskins' announcement. PepsiCo echoed that in its own statement: "We have been in talks with NFL management and Washington for a few weeks on this issue. We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today, and we look forward to continued partnership. " The investor's letter to FedEx said "Redskins" remains a "dehumanizing word that characterizes people for their skin color and a racial slur with overtones of hatred, adding that" virtually all major national American Indian organizations have denounced the use of images and names related to Indians and natives and symbols that belittle or offend American Indian peoples, with more than 2,000 academic institutions that eliminate sports references & # 39; Indians & # 39; "





