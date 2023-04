Newsdio Buro: Tarhi Mushaira By Bazm e Zaki was held on 24 April 2023; poets who participated in this Mushaira were Maqbool Ahmed Maqbool, Sattar Faizi, Ismail Sayyad, Sattar Sahir, Mahmood shahid, Khaja peer mukhlis, Akhtar Kadpavi, Khaleel Khan Khaleel and Ghouse Khan Arif.

All of the Poets recited Best Poems and Ghazals.

Mahboob Yousufzi gave vote of thanks.