Tariq Mir, the resemblance of Jammu and Tyrion Lannister of Kashmir, dreams of Bollywood stardom

Bollywood film director Imtiaz Ali, known for the popular movies "Jab We Met" and "Rockstar," performed after attending a local film festival.

The two met and took a photo together, which Ali posted on Instagram with a title that would change Mir's life. It said: "With Tyrion Lannister at the Pahalgam festival."

Until then, Mir had never heard of Tyrion Lannister, let alone Peter Dinklage, the award-winning actor who portrays the character from Game of Thrones (GoT), the popular American fantasy drama television series.

The image went viral and stories appeared on entertainment sites stating that Peter Dinklage's doppelganger had been discovered in Jammu and Kashmir.

Curious to learn more about his likeness, Mir connected to the Internet and watched the GoT series on his cell phone. He saw her resemblance to Dinklage: her facial structure, her hair, and, as dwarfed actors, her similar height.

A month later, Mir received a shocked phone call: a Bollywood casting director in Mumbai offered him a small role in the movie "Bharat," a drama based on the 2014 South Korean film "Ode to My Father," starring the Indian superstar Salman Khan.

Mir accepted the offer and flew to Mumbai in July 2018 for a month of filming – it was his first trip outside of his home state.

"It was a surreal experience to meet superstar Salman Khan for the first time on set and dance alongside him and other actors," said Mir.

"Even without makeup, many people on set told me that I looked more like the American actor (Dinklage) than anyone else like him," she recalled with a smile. "That made me very happy."

More roles and offers followed: Mir's star was on the rise.

Early struggles

Born the youngest of four brothers and two sisters, Mir grew up in the village of Bumtham in the Mir Bazar area of ​​Anantnag district in southern Kashmir. His father, a farmer, passed away after a brief illness in 2014, and the 36-year-old actor now lives with his mother and older brother, who is a teacher.

Mir started acting in high school and won awards for her stage performances and skits. But the job was hard to come by. He made a small amount of money performing at college and cultural events.

Although Mir says that some people in his town made fun of his height, that did not stop him from acting.

At age 20, he won minor roles in dramas broadcast on state television channels in Srinagar, the largest city in Jammu and Kashmir. But it was nothing compared to the fame he found for his resemblance to Dinklage.

After the Bollywood movie, he became known in his town and the locals exchanged videos of him on their cell phones. Young people recognized him at public parks, weddings and other functions, he said. Everyone wanted a selfie.

But in the past nine months, his work has dried up.

Mir has been mainly restricted to his home since August 5, 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir and introduced a bill to divide the state into two Union territories, in force since October 31st. In India, a state Governments retain authority over local affairs, but New Delhi has more voice in the affairs of union territory.

At the same time, New Delhi launched a security offensive, suspended all communications, and placed heavy restrictions on movements and public gatherings in the region.

It also issued a warning for tourists to leave due to a "terrorist threat" in Kashmir, one of the most contested regions in the world, claimed in whole or in part by India, Pakistan and China. Several countries, including Germany, Britain and Australia, issued travel warnings to stay away.

Before the crackdown, Mir says he was offered a villain role in another Bollywood movie, "Marjaavaan," directed by Milap Zaveri and released in November last year.

He said he had the script, but was unable to contact the casting director during the communications blackout. The lead role of an evil dwarf Vishnu Shetty was finally played by Indian actor Riteish Deshmukh, who filmed parts of the movie on his knees.

"If I had gotten that role, I would have benefited," said Mir. "I hadn't played the role of any villain until then and it was also a bigger role. It would have given me more work and publicity."

Mir also missed the local job. Summer tourism high season events in Kashmir were canceled due to security crackdown. Then, in March, the Indian government announced a national blockade to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Mir was confined to his home, again, without a job.

And then the Internet found another Peter Dinklage doppelganger.

Dinklage's competition for fame

Waiter Rozi Khan was working at a small Kashmir restaurant in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, when GoT fans noticed a striking resemblance. Like Mir, Khan had not heard of Dinklage, but split photos of him alongside the star were soon released on social media.

When Mir's low-speed 2G mobile internet service was restored late last year, he saw images of Khan and Dinklage. While Khan is the same height as Dinklage, Mir believes he is a better match.

"My facial features, hairstyle, and beard are more similar to Peter Dinklage's," he said. "If you put our two photos next to Peter's photos, I think you will find me more like him."

Sadly, for both Mir and Khan, the final GoT episode aired last year, wrapping up eight seasons and 73 episodes of the award-winning fantasy drama, potentially limiting its appeal and work, as Tyrion Lannister looks alike.

Mir hopes that after the coronavirus restrictions are eased, he will be offered more work. He wants to act in more television dramas and take on bigger Bollywood roles.

He also has another dream: to meet Peter Dinklage in person. Only once, he said. "If I ever get a chance to meet him, I'll just hug him first," she said with a wide smile.

"Then I will thank you from the bottom of my heart and tell you that I got more work and respect because of him.