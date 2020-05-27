Tarot deck of cards inspired by the Guillermo del Toro films – Newsdio

director Guillermo del Toro You sure love to tell your beautifully crafted supernatural stories. I've enjoyed the movies he's done, like Devil's spine, Faun's Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, Chronos, and Crimson Peak.

Those movies have inspired a deck of tarot cards featuring some cool artwork created by the artist Tomas son. It's cool to see what his artistic version of the tarot card is in del Toro's visionary films. Here is the description that came along with the cards:

Let Guillermo del Toro's fantastic vision guide your tarot practice with this sumptuously illustrated deck inspired by the haunting world of the award-winning filmmaker. From the macabre world of Guillermo del Toro comes a delightfully twisted version of a traditional seventy-eight card tarot deck. Designed and illustrated by Tomás Jr., this deck features sumptuous original artwork inspired by the themes, images, and characters from some of Del Toro's most popular films, including Pan’s Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, and The Shape of Water. With major and minor arcana, the set also comes with a handy guide that explains the meaning of each card, as well as a simple introduction to creating and reading spreads. Packaged in a collectible gift box, this imaginative game is the perfect gift for Bull collectors and tarot enthusiasts alike.

I don't like tarot card readings or anything like that, but even if you're just a fan of Del Toro, having one of these games might be worth it.

Tarot del Toro won't launch until September 15, 2020, but you can pre-order it now for $ 26.99.