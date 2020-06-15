Once a daily occurrence, White House coronavirus task force briefings abruptly stopped on April 27. While Fauci has kept a relatively busy schedule of media appearances, including interviews on CNN and ABC last week, Birx and other officials have kept a much lower profile and have not spoken at official White House events in weeks.
The White House communications office largely handles media reservation requests for members of the task force, including Fauci, Birx, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at I know. USA, Dr. Robert Redfield, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar.
The working group, which met almost every day in March and April, has met behind closed doors approximately once a week since mid-May, with two meetings last week.
The CNN reservations team contacts the White House each week to request an appearance by any member of the task force for any CNN program.
Birx last spoke in public on May 29, appearing at a round table with industry executives, where he briefly spoke about the test sites, noting that new hospitalization and death rates declined. He participated in interviews with ABC News and Fox News on May 24.
On May 22, Birx appeared in the meeting room alongside press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, discussing death rates and asymptomatic spread, and answering questions about nursing homes, places of worship, and hydroxychloroquine.
Birx and Fauci backed Trump on May 15 when he made an announcement about vaccine development, but neither spoke. Birx took a press question about the reopening during a May 7 meeting with President and Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas in the Oval Office, and she was present for a May 6 meeting with Republican Governor Kim. Reynolds of Iowa. Birx also answered a few questions at a May 6 National Nurses Day proclamation signing in the Oval Office. He also appeared on CNN during a May 7 town hall.
Amid questions about whether the task force would disband in early May, Trump was asked if Fauci and Birx would continue to be involved.
"Oh sure. Yes. They will, and so will other doctors and other experts in the field," he said.
Birx participates in the weekly Governors teleconference on the coronavirus response. According to a reading from the vice president's office, she "provided an update on coordination and data testing" last Monday. There is a call scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET Monday.
Officials who have appeared on television on behalf of the administration in recent days, including Peter Navarro, Kevin Hassett, Kellyanne Conway and Larry Kudlow, have pointed out in passing that they have spoken to health experts to obtain an update prior to their attacks.
During his appearance on CNN on Friday, Fauci was shown a clip in which Kudlow said he "spoke to our health experts last night. They said there is no second peak."
"I have not spoken to Larry Kudlow. I was not one of the people he spoke to," Fauci told CNN.
McEnany also suggested that he has spoken to Birx prior to the briefings.
During a briefing on May 12, McEnany was pressured when Birx and Fauci could report again.
"You hear from these experts regularly on television. And, you know, we'll see the next time they're here in this capacity, but they – we've certainly valued their time and continue to value their time," she said.
Pressed again, she said, "Yeah, again, you know, I don't know when you'll see her in this capacity, but I do speak to Dr. Birx regularly."