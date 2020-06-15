Task Force officials out of public view as the White House turns to the economic message





Once a daily occurrence, White House coronavirus task force briefings abruptly stopped on April 27. While Fauci has kept a relatively busy schedule of media appearances, including interviews on CNN and ABC last week, Birx and other officials have kept a much lower profile and have not spoken at official White House events in weeks.

The White House communications office largely handles media reservation requests for members of the task force, including Fauci, Birx, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at I know. USA, Dr. Robert Redfield, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar.

The working group, which met almost every day in March and April, has met behind closed doors approximately once a week since mid-May, with two meetings last week.

The CNN reservations team contacts the White House each week to request an appearance by any member of the task force for any CNN program.