Taylor Swift announces surprise album & # 39; Folklore & # 39;

Swifties, rejoice.

Taylor Swift announced early Thursday that she will release her eighth studio album, "Folklore," at midnight. Swift, 30, described the album as "songs into which I have poured all my whims, dreams, fears and reflections."

In a sentence posted on TwitterThe "Lover" singer added that she wrote the album "in isolation" and that it features artists such as Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff and William Bowery.

"Before this year, I probably would have thought too much about when to release this music at the 'perfect' time," he wrote, "but the times we live in remind us that nothing is guaranteed." My instinct tells me that if you do something you love, you should bring it out into the world.

"That is the side of uncertainty that I can deal with," he concluded. "I love you guys so much."

Swift said "Folklore" will have 16 songs in the standard edition, including a song called "Cardigan" that will feature a music video also released tonight. Deluxe physical editions will include an additional song titled "The Lakes".