Taylor Swift calls Juneteenth a national holiday and vows to continue educating herself in history

Taylor Swift shared a video explaining the Juneteenth story and revealed that she will give her staff a day off starting this year.

The singer has become increasingly politically active on social media and recently increased her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. On Friday, she visited Instagram to share a video from The Root that explains the story of June 19, also known as Juneteenth.

In the publication's title, he called on policymakers to allow the date "to be celebrated as a national holiday."

"Personally, I made the decision to fire all my employees on June 19 in honor of Freedom Day from now on, and continue to educate myself on the story that brought us to this present moment," the "Lover" singer wrote. to accompany the video.

He concluded: “For my family, everything that has happened recently gives us an opportunity to reflect, listen and reprogram any part of our lives that has not been loud and fiercely anti-racist, and never let the privilege remain inactive when it is inactive. It could be used to defend what is right. "

The three-and-a-half minute video features Danielle Young explaining the Juneteenth story and the subsequent bloody period of Reconstruction that followed. The date marks the time in 1865 when Union Major General Gordon Granger led troops to Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War was over and that all slaves in Texas and throughout the country were now free.

Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves two and a half years earlier, Texas had almost no presence of Union troops to enforce the Proclamation. It was not until Granger led an armed presence in the state that slaves were sure to leave their masters, making June 19 a significant day in history for the black community in the United States.

The star has remained relatively silent on political matters, with a handful of exceptions. However, like many other celebrities, Swift has become more vocal in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which sparked a large number of protests against police brutality, specifically in the community. black, throughout the country.

He previously hit President Donald Trump directly on Twitter for "fanning the fires of white supremacy and racism" for apparently threatening to shoot protesters. Days later, he called for systemic changes to be made to combat police brutality and racial injustice.

More recently, he supported the growing movement to remove statues of Confederate leaders, as well as other troublesome historical figures from public spaces throughout his home state of Tennessee.

“Like Tennessee, it sickens me that there are standing monuments in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did bad things. Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state's history and should be treated as such. " she tweeted.