taylor-swift-is-100%-right-about-trump

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio’s daily program “The Dean Obeidallah Show” and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) In 2018, when pop megastar Taylor Swift criticized GOP candidates in her home state of Tennessee and urged people to vote for their Democratic opponents, Donald Trump responded that he now liked Swift’s music “about 25% less.” After Swift’s tweets on Saturday slamming Trump’s efforts to “dismantle” the US Post Office — which she viewed as his way “to blatantly cheat” in the 2020 election — it’s likely Trump no longer likes the other 75% of her music either.

Swift joined many others on social media in condemning Trump’s apparent efforts to undermine the Post Office’s ability to deliver ballots by mail for the 2020 election. The singer first took aim at Trump’s failed handling of the Covid-19 crisis that has necessitated the need for many to want to avoid the risk of voting in person at crowded polling stations, writing, “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely.”

She’s 100% right! The very reason so many don’t feel safe to vote in person is because of Trump’s incompetent approach to the virus. If Trump had taken the coronavirus crisis seriously back in February, more Americans might feel better about waiting on line at polling stations by November. Indeed, a Fox News poll released Friday found that 54% of Americans don’t believe the Trump-led federal government responded “to the outbreak seriously enough” compared to 29% who believe it did.