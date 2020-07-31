Taylor Swift is changing the name of her album after a Black-owned company accused her team of scamming her design.





Amira Rasool, founder of online retailer The Folklore, accused the pop star last week of selling products that tore off her company's logo, which sells clothing, accessories and other designer products in Africa and the diaspora.

Rasool shared photos on Twitter and Instagram showing cardigans and sweatshirts with the words "The Folklore Album" for sale on the Swift website.

"Based on the design similarities, I believe the merchandise designer tore off my company logo," he wrote on July 24. "I am sharing my story to shed light on the big business / celebrity trend by copying the work of minority-owned small business owners. I am not going to let this blatant theft run amok."

As of Tuesday, Swift's website no longer sold garments with the words "The Folklore Album," trading it for new designs that read "Folklore Album." InStyle reported

Rasool called the design change "a great first step" and said that she and the Swift teams were discussing the situation. "I commend the Taylor team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company's brand @ TheFolklore," he wrote Tuesday. "I acknowledge that she has been a great advocate for women who protect their creative rights, so it was good to see that her team is on the same page." CNN has reached out to Rasool and Swift's publicist for comment, but has not received a response. Thursday Swift Announced that she was donating to the Rasool company. "Amira, I admire the work you are doing and am happy to make a contribution to your company and support the Black in Fashion Council (launched on 8/3) with a donation," he wrote in response to Rasool's tweet. . Later Rasool Swift publicly thanked for your answer Swift's decision to shake and correct course contrasts with how Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, handled a similar situation. The trio of countries announced last month that they would remove "Antebellum" from their name due to the association with slavery and instead would go through "Lady A." But it turned out that blues singer Anita White has been acting under the name "Lady A" for decades. Initially, it seemed that the parties could work things out. But things broke down and the group filed a lawsuit in the Nashville District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. The lawsuit claims that the group received a trademark under the name "Lady A" in 2011, after several years of using it interchangeably with "Lady Antebellum" for their products and services.

CNN's Lisa France contributed to this report.






