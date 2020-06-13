Taylor Swift says Confederate monuments in Tennessee make her sick

That has changed in recent months. And his latest series of tweets, which expose Confederate monuments in Tennessee, is the latest sign of that change.
"As Tennessean, it sickens me that there are standing monuments in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did bad things. Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state's history and should be treated as such," he said. .
In a series of 10 tweets posted on Friday, Swift details the stories of Carmack and Bedford, asking Tennessee officials to stop "fighting for these monuments."
"Taking down statues is not going to fix centuries of systemic oppression, violence and hatred that blacks have had to endure, but it could take us a small step to make ALL Tennesseens and visitors to our state feel safe, not just the whites, "he wrote.
Swift has become an open artist after years of silence. In May, he called President Donald Trump for his nightly tweet that threatened violence against protesters in Minnesota, saying he had been "fanning the fires of white supremacy and racism (his entire presidency)."
The artist has been candid about her dislike of selling her early music catalog to music executive Scooter Braun, and her constant struggle with her old music label, which shows the struggles young women face in the recording industry.