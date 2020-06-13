Taylor Swift says Confederate monuments in Tennessee make her sick

That has changed in recent months. And his latest series of tweets, which expose Confederate monuments in Tennessee, is the latest sign of that change.

"As Tennessean, it sickens me that there are standing monuments in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did bad things. Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state's history and should be treated as such," he said. .

In a series of 10 tweets posted on Friday, Swift details the stories of Carmack and Bedford, asking Tennessee officials to stop "fighting for these monuments."

"Taking down statues is not going to fix centuries of systemic oppression, violence and hatred that blacks have had to endure, but it could take us a small step to make ALL Tennesseens and visitors to our state feel safe, not just the whites, "he wrote.