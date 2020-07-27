Taylor Swift sends Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia a special gift

Taylor Swift surprised fans when she released her new album "Folklore" last week, and "Swiftie" Natalia Bryant was even more surprised when the musician sent her a special gift.

The 17-year-old daughter of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant posed with the gift, a cardigan, which is also the title of Swift's first single from the album.

Natalia's mother, Vanessa Bryant, shared the sweet photo on social media. "Thanks @taylorswift #Cardigan," he wrote.

Natalia also shared a message for Swift through her Instagram story. She wrote: "Thank you very much @taylorswift! I am OBSESSED with" folklore ".

Swift, 30, contacted the Bryant family to send her condolences after Kobe and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in January in a tragic helicopter accident along with seven other people in Calabasas, California.

"My heart is shattered upon hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy," wrote the Grammy winner at the time. "I can't understand what families are going through. Kobe meant a lot to me and to all of us. Sending my prayers, my love and my infinite condolences to Vanessa, to the family and to anyone who has lost someone on that flight. "

Kobe was also a huge Swift fan and made an appearance during her "1989" world tour.

When she performed at the Staples Center in 2015, he joined her onstage and hung a banner alongside her own team – the Los Angeles Lakers.