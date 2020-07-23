The world has less than a day to prepare for "Folklore," Swift's eighth studio album. The Titan Pop announced its sudden launch on Twitter Thursday morning.

"Most of the things he had planned this summer did not end up happening," he wrote, probably referring to his canceled tour for his August 2019 album, "Lover." "But there is something I had not planned for to happen."

Apparently, that thing was "Folklore", an album that Swift said "poured out all her whims, dreams, fears, and reflections." She wrote and recorded everything in isolation, she said, but was assisted by cowriters such as Bon Iver, the Grammy-winning freelance singer, and prolific Swift producer and songwriter and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Gone are the days of Swift's usual album release tactics: weeks of innuendo and countdown clocks, Instagram debugging, and theorizing among die-hard fans. Less than a year ago, Swift released "Lover" with many of those tactics, including changing her Instagram color scheme and teasing song titles on magazine covers. But the world he released "Lover" in in August 2019 looks quite different now.