Taylor Swift's exciting new album, & # 39; Folklore & # 39 ;, receives rave reviews from critics and fans

If that silent release was an unexpected twist to a superstar whose previous efforts have been heavily promoted for months, the end product was nothing short of amazing. "Folklore" is softer, more moderate and more mature than Swift's previous offerings, deepening into darkness on more than one occasion.

But the first notices are brilliant, and some publications call it their best work.

"His emotional acuity was never so assured," The Guardian wrote in a five-star review. "It's hard to remember any contemporary pop superstar who has indulged in a more serious or successful act of sonic cleansing of the palate," added Variety.

"& # 39; Folklore & # 39; feels fresh, forward-looking and, above all, honest," said NME.

And Billboard said, "A project created in isolation, Folklore finds Swift pouring every inch of her current psyche, amidst an imperfect reality, into her composition. We are fortunate that she has decided to share it with us."

The album, which Swift said he developed during the closure, features 16 delicately crafted tracks that occasionally rumble in ethereal soundscapes, but never explode into the carefree bubblegum pop that made the singer a star.

"Before this year, I probably would have thought too much about when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we live in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift said before the release. "My gut instinct tells me that if you do something you love, you should bring it out into the world. That is the side of uncertainty that I can approach."

Its poignant new sound perfectly reflects the months of isolation that Swift and his fans have experienced, and his followers were as enthusiastic as the critics. "Once again, Taylor Swift is showing why she is one of the best songwriters in this decade," was the conclusion of a superfan on Twitter.

"This whole album sounds as if the old books in a forgotten library are beginning to sing their stories out loud to people who can no longer come to take them," another theorized.

English singer Maisie Peters was also full of praise, writing: "happy folklore day, my favorites are this is me trying, Betty and invisible string and Peace is her best song. This is also her best album."

"I would die for Taylor Swift," was Halsey's concise shot. And Australian star Alex Lahey wrote: "This record by @ taylorswift13 is amazing. Thank you for inspiring us all in such an uninspiring period of humanity."

The album begins with "The 1", a contemplative theme that considers an alternative life with which he ran away, and closes with "Hoax", a second-person lament about a broken relationship.

"If my wishes came true, it would have been you," Swift admits in the first episode, sparking an inevitable debate over how autobiographical the song is.

"You hit my heart. I don't want another shade of blue but you … no other sadness in the world would," he sings as he closes the album.

Swift has been in a relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, who he spoke about in "Lover" last year, including bragging about a poorly planned London trip with him in "London Boy," but fans speculated in online discussions. Friday if its letters indicate a breakup.

In another song on the new album, "Epiphany," Swift seems to nod at the human impact of the coronavirus pandemic, singing, "Something medical school didn't cover, someone's daughter, someone's mother. Now hold your hand out to through the plastic. " I think it's falling. "

The album was released along with a video for "Cardigan", which shows Swift getting lost in a dark adventure of "Alice in Wonderland", getting on her piano to protect herself from a storm.

Much of his admirers' attention was focused on "Exile", a slow-building duo developed and sung with the folk stalwarts Bon Iver.

"Exile is not just a song by Taylor Swift, it is a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world full of thieves," wrote a fan on Twitter. "It is art, the first gift you open at Christmas, a hug from a loved one, everything you have always wanted, everything you need."

NME considered "The Last Great American Dynasty," a biography rebounding from twentieth-century socialite Rebekah Harkness, "a candidate for the best Taylor Swift song ever written."

And Billboard gave the same compliment to "Invisible String", calling it "a sensational love story focused on the happy accidents that will leave you trapped if you leave them."

Model Martha Hunt commented that "folklore is the independent album of my dreams," and American singer Ashe added, "I am still increasingly impressed by Taylor Swift's ability to make me cry at any time."

Swift even swears a handful of times on the record, even on his first line, something several fans commented on.

The singer has been silent in 2020 since the release of her Netflix documentary "Miss American" in January. But Swift is still one of pop's biggest stars, and apparently doesn't need much fanfare to get attention.