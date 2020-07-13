Teach your children resilience in difficult times? These children's books are everything

But although this pandemic is unlike anything the world has faced in living memory, previous generations of children and youth have lived, grown, and even thrived through great difficulties. Their stories can be models of resistance, said children's book author and librarian Glenda Armand.

"He wants to have role models for children going through difficult times," said Armand. "It gives them tools to deal with what is happening and shows that these times do not last forever."

Armand, whose book "Love Twelve Miles Long" tells the story of a young Frederick Douglass, noted that there are important lessons for children today, even in the darkest periods of history.

In a recent blog post, she wrote that her great-great-grandfather Victor Jones Sr. was born into slavery, and that writing to children about slaves is a way to "recognize your strength, honor your sacrifice."

Reading about historical difficulties can also offer valuable context, said children's literature expert Leonard Marcus.

"Children tend to live in the present," he said. "Part of their maturation and education is learning to put the present in a larger context."

That does not mean that parents should turn reading time into a history class. Instead, sharing a book should be an opportunity to spark curiosity and conversation. "You would really start by listening carefully to your son's reactions," Marcus said.

When it comes to younger children and picture books, Marcus suggested that parents cultivate their own curiosity, "perhaps pointing to one of the images and saying, 'What do you think is happening here? How do you think it feels?' that character? & # 39; "

Children can learn resilience in all kinds of ways, Marcus emphasized.

His role models don't even have to be human, he said, noting that he loves the Newbery award-winning chapter book "The One and Only Ivan," starring a captive gorilla in a mall. (The 2020 movie will be released in August.)

"It is a book about empathy," he said, "so it has a lot to offer without being obvious about it."

What issues are children ready to face?

Caregivers concerned that children are not ready to find stories of slavery, war and hardship may be surprised by what their children have already noticed, Marcus said.

"I think parents tend to be overprotective and to assume very little about what children know and care about," he said. "Children often self-regulate to a degree that parents don't realize."

"Most children are curious about things," agreed Kirby McCurtis, president of the Association for Children's Library Service. "They see things and they want to ask questions, so you can go with the child as your leader."

If your child experiences pain, loss, fear, or other hard feelings, books can be a way to explore them, McCurtis said. "A child who may not be ready to speak on a challenging topic may see himself in a book."

For older children, McCurtis said reading can not only help with coping and processing, but stories can be a bridge to reinventing the future.

"With teens there are so many dystopian novels," he said. "That's an easy way to make that connection because it now feels a bit like a dystopian reality. It may be a really interesting coping mechanism for teens, but it's in a different way. It's kind of like: let's be creative later."

Here are some expertly recommended books for kids of all ages who are learning to cope, put things in context, and get creative.

Primary children's books

Explore the importance of love and family in Armand's book "Love Twelve Miles Long", which imagines the powerful connection between a young Fredrick Douglass and his mother in the 1820s Maryland. While the story itself is fictional, Armand scoured Douglass's three autobiographies for details that inform the text.

Follow a boy who faces disruption and disaster in Ruth Ohi's "Kenta and the Great Wave," a fiction book based on the true story of a 2011 tsunami that devastated the Japanese coast. Kenta loses his soccer ball after the wave, but the ocean brings him back.

The racism of the Jim Crow era and the Great Depression is the setting for "Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry," the end of Mildred Taylor's four-book novel series about the Logan family, highlighting how solid relationships They can offer resistance in difficult times.

High school children's books

Despite the terror, and the final tragedy, of Anne Frank's two years of 13 years spent in hiding in an attic during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, her writing in "Anne Frank: A Young Girl's Diary" offers moments of hope . "Despite everything, I still think people are really good at heart," he wrote.

Based on the life of Juana María, an indigenous Nicoleño woman who survived alone on California's San Nicolás Island for almost 20 years, Scott O & # 39; Dell's "Island of the Blue Dolphins" is a story of incredible resistance. In the fictional version of the book, 12-year-old Karana learns to fend for herself while facing loneliness.

When young Kek emigrates from Sudan to Minnesota in Katherine Applegate's "The Home of the Brave", everything changes. He is grieving over the loss of his family and is adjusting to a new place; making friends helps smooth the transition.

Dust storms devastate Oklahoma's farming community, 14-year-old Billie Jo, in Karen Hesse's free verse "Out of the Dust". The Newbery Award-winning book shows the terrible price of the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, with a young protagonist who continues to fight despite serious setbacks.

High school student books

Hanno sees his twin brother murdered in Germany in 1945, then joins forces with 14-year-old Effi as he tries to survive the aftermath of World War II in Leslie Wilson's novel "Last Train to Kummersdorf".

The fictional teenage protagonists of John Green's "The Fault in Our Stars" find romance and humor as they face cancer and seek deeper meaning. Love, loss, and mortality are powerful themes in this engaging story.

A family tragedy unfolds in the midst of genocide in Loung Ung's autobiographical "First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of the Cambodian Genocide Remembers". The author's family moved between labor camps run by the Pol Pot regime, and Ung survived in part thanks to her family's frank discussions about the dangers they faced.

Follow high school heroine Emily Bird through a world facing a deadly pandemic in Alaya Dawn Johnson's "Love Is the Drug". Bird's hometown of Washington, DC, is in quarantine, adding to the tension of the teen drama, romance, and intrigue of the book.