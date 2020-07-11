Teacher slept during anti-racism town hall, students say

Taking a few z's at Marymount Manhattan College doesn't look nice, no matter who you are.

Students at the expensive Upper East Side school are demanding the firing of Patricia Simon, an associate professor of theater arts who they accuse of falling asleep in a virtual anti-racism town hall last month.

A petition with more than 1,800 signatures claims that Simon, who has been affiliated with the university for almost 30 years, failed to "align himself with the anti-racist opinions and actions" presented by the school in a series of virtual town hall meetings.

For the organizer of the petition, Caitlin Gagnon, the nap was the last straw.

"This action has only capitalized on a pattern of neglect and disrespect that Patricia Simon has exhibited over and over again …" thundered Gagnon, who included a photo of a photo of Simon with his eyes closed and his head resting on his hand.

"Professor Simon has a history of ignoring cases of racism in the form of racial profiling within the program, and allowing the racist and sizeable actions and words of vocal trainers under his jurisdiction," he wrote.

In an email, Simon told The Post that the students were wrong – it just seemed like she was asleep because the camera caught her glasses at the wrong angle.

"I put on trifocals and I can better see the screen through the bottom with my head tilted back," wrote Simon, who also coordinates the university's musical theater program. "I was never asleep or disinterested. My ears were open and I heard everything that was said. My heart was also open. "

Representatives for President Kerry Walk and Marymount, where tuition plus room and board are run 56,304 a year, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Gagnon also did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

In the wake of protests sparked by the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, Marymount has sent many statements of support for the Black Lives Matter movement and institutional self-criticism.

“We have not only failed to honor the experiences of people of color, and black people in particular, in our programs and services; We also know that students, faculty, staff, and alumni have suffered repeated cases of racism, injustice, and discrimination perpetuated on our campus, with no apparent redress, "Walk told the students in a June 12 message, which promised Increased racial discrimination, campus tuning focus in the future.