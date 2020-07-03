Teacher union leader insists schools will need more funds to reopen on time amid pandemic

The president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, said Thursday "The Story" that schools across the country will require additional funds to reopen their doors this fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"Seventy-five percent of active teachers say, 'If we can achieve safety orientation, we want to have children in school,'" Weingarten told host Martha MacCallum.

"One of the pieces [of] the safety guide … is to have a mask. Another piece is to do the physical distancing. But the other piece, and this is where you can disagree," he told MacCallum, "is that this is going to cost 20 percent more for schools and not 20 percent less. "

Weingarten said he agreed that it is important to allow children to be physically present in classrooms beginning in September, but said that many school districts are "immobilized" due to budget cuts.

"Teachers across the United States know that it is important for our children to go back to school, at least in the hybrid model, and my union is trying to do this every day," he insisted.

Last month, President Trump urged schools to reopen across the United States, but many of the nation's school districts have yet to announce solid plans for the upcoming school year.

Almost all states mandated or recommended that schools be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year to limit the spread of the coronavirus and protect the health of students during the pandemic. However, Weingarten cautioned that continuing online learning could have negative ramifications if children are unable to return to school in the fall.

"We know that children have lost by being at home. We know that remote learning has not worked," said Weingarten, who encouraged viewers to contact their state representatives.

"We need the money for PPE [personal protective equipment]," he said. "We need the money for additional teachers, we need the money for additional cleaning and additional buses.

"My members really want to be with their children. They just want to be safe for both the children and themselves."