Teachers and students should not be Covid-19 experiments in the fall (Opinion)

Now, I see his isolated childhood sliding in slow motion; On endless days, the pandemic is a long tunnel that we still can't see. One would think that it would be part of the battle cry to open schools, but I am not.
In an ideal world, opening schools is what everyone wants, for sure. But this is not an ideal world and it certainly won't be in a few weeks. Considering in-person instruction as cases continue to escalate is unfathomable.
When it all started in March, districts across the country rushed to make sure students had the things they needed to be successful at home. The day after schools closed, my son's district had meals available at satellite locations for students who trust them. They got Chromebooks for students who didn't have computers at home, and over the summer they collaborated with the public library and other local funders to offer hotspots to families without internet access.
Needs like access to food, technology, and the internet were essential for remote instruction in the spring. As cases continued to rise throughout the summer, preparation for the start of the school year should have focused on making safe remote learning the primary vehicle for education. What types of robust and equitable online learning systems, community support networks, and childcare options could have been significantly coordinated if remote learning was not considered a contingency plan?
Although my family's income has been less reliable since the pandemic began, we are privileged in the sense that my partner and I work from home. We have the ability to abruptly adjust our work schedules and divide our time to support learning at home for our children.
The irony of the situation can be seen at school board meetings and at parent suggestion sessions that I am invited to attend. They are carried out remotely because no one would dream of gathering dozens of people in one room as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. Unless we are talking about students in a classroom, that is. Somehow, for the sake of the economy, we are all expected to walk this delicate tightrope, where maintaining health and safety is seen one way for the entire population and another for students and teachers.
If remote learning in the fall will be better than what some called "crisis education" in the spring, districts must put in every remaining ounce of energy to make sure teachers are prepared with the resources and technical support they need. They must work to establish optimal workflows so families can organize and prepare for each day without sorting dozens of emails and setting up complicated spreadsheets to manage their children's time. And if districts don't yet have Internet access and computers available to the students who need them, they need to be prioritized. If schools need to delay their start time to order these things, they should.
Although I am regretting the isolation and isolation of my own children, no matter what my district decides to do, my children will continue to learn remotely when school begins. There are no perfect solutions for parents right now, but there is only one solution for schools: stay closed until the virus is contained or until there is a vaccine.