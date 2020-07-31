Teachers and students should not be Covid-19 experiments in the fall (Opinion)

Now, I see his isolated childhood sliding in slow motion; On endless days, the pandemic is a long tunnel that we still can't see. One would think that it would be part of the battle cry to open schools, but I am not.

In an ideal world, opening schools is what everyone wants, for sure. But this is not an ideal world and it certainly won't be in a few weeks. Considering in-person instruction as cases continue to escalate is unfathomable.

Vietnam recently evacuated 80,000 people from a city because three people tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, on Sunday alone, Texas reported more than 1,000 Covid-related deaths in less than a week, and school districts across the United States are debating plans for in-person instruction. Federal and local leaders appear to be influencing the country's economic recovery on whether teachers and students survive when we throw them all into buildings together. But teachers and students are not expendable economic experiments.

I live in Michigan, where at the beginning of the pandemic, our state was a top 10 in confirmed Covid-19 cases. In mid-June, Michigan began relaxing orders to stay home as cases began to flatten. But, like much of the rest of the country, cases here have started to escalate again.

In early July, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an executive order requiring compliance with a mandate that people wear masks when they are in public beginning July 13. Two weeks before the enforcement order, my teenager resumed driver education, where his instructor did not wear a mask while teaching. At the end of the instructional week, none of the students did either. I have seen on a small scale how unsuccessful the efforts of the personal protective equipment can be in a classroom and am deeply concerned about the impacts for teachers, children and the community at large if schools reopen in the fall.

When it all started in March, districts across the country rushed to make sure students had the things they needed to be successful at home. The day after schools closed, my son's district had meals available at satellite locations for students who trust them. They got Chromebooks for students who didn't have computers at home, and over the summer they collaborated with the public library and other local funders to offer hotspots to families without internet access.

Needs like access to food, technology, and the internet were essential for remote instruction in the spring. As cases continued to rise throughout the summer, preparation for the start of the school year should have focused on making safe remote learning the primary vehicle for education. What types of robust and equitable online learning systems, community support networks, and childcare options could have been significantly coordinated if remote learning was not considered a contingency plan?

Although my family's income has been less reliable since the pandemic began, we are privileged in the sense that my partner and I work from home. We have the ability to abruptly adjust our work schedules and divide our time to support learning at home for our children.

However, not everyone has that ability. Driving decisions about how and where school will start until weeks before the start of the school year, as many districts in Michigan have done, will leave many families unsure of what to do about childcare and, for some, continued loss from income. Families need time to prepare for what learning will be like in the fall.

The irony of the situation can be seen at school board meetings and at parent suggestion sessions that I am invited to attend. They are carried out remotely because no one would dream of gathering dozens of people in one room as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. Unless we are talking about students in a classroom, that is. Somehow, for the sake of the economy, we are all expected to walk this delicate tightrope, where maintaining health and safety is seen one way for the entire population and another for students and teachers.

People refuse to wear masks during a 30-minute shopping excursion. Is it really a battle that we expect teachers and staff to participate in buses and narrow hallways and classrooms? These are unfair burdens to school personnel. My family has not been released from quarantine even though our state has been "opened" and we certainly will not be in the fall. Isolation is bad for children, yes. But, right now, I am much more concerned with the complications of a deadly virus. So are the teachers, who are begging districts to continue remote learning in the fall.

According to Governor Whitmer, Michigan is on a path to return to Phase 3 if cases continue to rise, which would even eliminate the possibility that schools could reopen. Remote learning will not be just an option or a Plan B, it is likely to be the only viable option again for most places in the country; if not in August, soon after. Cases are going up and we have not yet reached the second wave.

If remote learning in the fall will be better than what some called "crisis education" in the spring, districts must put in every remaining ounce of energy to make sure teachers are prepared with the resources and technical support they need. They must work to establish optimal workflows so families can organize and prepare for each day without sorting dozens of emails and setting up complicated spreadsheets to manage their children's time. And if districts don't yet have Internet access and computers available to the students who need them, they need to be prioritized. If schools need to delay their start time to order these things, they should.

Although I am regretting the isolation and isolation of my own children, no matter what my district decides to do, my children will continue to learn remotely when school begins. There are no perfect solutions for parents right now, but there is only one solution for schools: stay closed until the virus is contained or until there is a vaccine.