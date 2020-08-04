Teachers get creative as they protest New York schools' reopening plan

They get an A + for creativity.

Teachers brought visual aids, including handmade coffins and a guillotine, as they protested Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to reopen schools in Lower Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

About 200 protesters, many of them educators, parents and students, marched from the headquarters of the United Federation of Teachers to the offices of the New York Department of Education near Foley Square.

"We demand safe schools," they chanted.

The sneaky group carried a DIY yellow guillotine, with "DOE" painted on the sheet and "US" written where the head would go.

They also carried at least two boxes designed to look like coffins, with a black cloth over them and three handmade body bags.

"Children cannot focus on school work if their family members or teachers are in the hospital or dying," said Frankie Cook, a kindergarten teacher at PS 261 in Brooklyn.

"Children cannot learn if they are dead."

Protesters rose up in arms over the mayor's plan for a partial reopening of the country's largest school system amid the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that the current model does not go far enough in terms of security or logistical specificity.

"Hey, hey, Bill de Blasio has to go!" The group roared.

Under Hizzoner's plan, "schools will be like prisons," Cook said, adding that "the primary focus of teachers will be to enforce health and safety because a slip could cause someone's life."

Anthony Bautista-Ramil, another Brooklyn educator whose colleague, Kimarlee Nguyen, died of COVID-19 in May, added that "the plan does not prioritize safety."

The mayor promised to reopen schools in September, as long as the city's coronavirus infection rates remain below 3 percent and the City Council has implemented extensive security protocols for next year.

The City Council model will encourage, but will not require, teachers to be tested just before the beginning of September of the school year and will provide expedited tests and results at 34 centers.

But the United Federation of Teachers has rejected and called for tighter security measures, including mandatory year-round random testing to protect against exposures.

The mayor defended the plan on Monday, alleging that: "First it is about health and safety."