Teachers vs. science (and kids) and other comments

Libertarian: Teachers Thump Science – and Kids

The Los Angeles Unified School District's decision not to conduct any in-person instruction in the fall "was a political victory for teachers and a defeat for families, science, and opportunity for all," sighs Virginia Postrel of Bloomberg. Opinion. The excessive risk aversion of the union-backed teachers who lobbied for the movement runs counter to what science tells us: namely, "that children are unlikely to transmit COVID-19" to other children or adults. Also, "in a city where President Donald Trump is the devil," whatever he stands for, opening schools, for example, "must be a bad idea." In decision-making, the many "poor and immigrant children" who are already disadvantaged, have no parents at home to teach them during lessons, were ignored. . . and they have limited internet access. "

Pandemic journal: A College-Sports Calamity

Some "100 colleges and universities with lucrative soccer and / or basketball programs," including Stanford, "face an unmatched funding crisis" due to coronavirus blockages, reports Jim Geraghty of the National Review. Playing soccer is impossible without "some risk of spreading the coronavirus," after all, but if "all non-conference games are canceled, schools will lose about $ 160 million." Worse yet, the cancellations will devastate college athletes, often young men from "poor backgrounds" who "chose to risk a career-ending injury" for a college scholarship and the possibility of a professional contract.

From the left: the real racist

Daniel Bergner's profile in the New York Times of "White Fragility" author and "anti-racism coach" Robin DiAngelo reveals how "crazy, damaging, and openly racist" his ideas are, argues Jonathan Chait of New York magazine. For DiAngelo, individual merit is "a myth to be debunked," and even a notable figure like Jackie Robinson is "a mere pawn of systemic oppression." His ideas, moreover, "literally replicate anti-black racism," with an appeal to "white groups" to discuss "racial consciousness." She and other "trainers" come to criticize hard work, "rational and objective thinking" and "careful planning" as racist. Far from being "anti-racist," the ideology that DiAngelo sells is "a lot like racism itself."

Conservative: Biden's lost cause

In American Greatness, Conrad Black ignores polls that show Joe Biden with double-digit orders on President Trump: “Almost all of these polls are by population level and not by likely voters, and there is always a reluctance among pro- Trump surveyed. "What the" Democrats and their media friends "ignore is that the President has proven time and time again" virtually indestructible. "This is the same man who mounted a return to business after" technically insolvent, facing to approximately 100 banks that had loaned him several billion dollars. "The year 2016 also saw him accomplish what seemed impossible: winning a presidential election after" his party president and even his vice presidential candidate "fled him and his scandals, Trump simply has "impenetrable resistance" amidst his own storms.

Iconoclast: an upper middle class revolt

While his slogans sound radical, Michael Lind writes in The Bellows, "The goal of 2020's so-called progressivism in America is to expand job opportunities for center-left, college-educated professionals, while adding new wings to the welfare state. tailored to your personal needs. "Understanding their class dynamics, he argues, reveals the true nature of the unrest in America: like a war of the upper middle class against the working and lower middle classes." The motto "Defund the Police "is interpreted by the bourgeois professional left in the sense of transferring tax revenues from. . . mostly union workers but not with college education to "professionals" with college education like themselves. Free university and debt forgiveness would also "disproportionately benefit the professional bourgeoisie." In a nutshell: this is "social democracy for the professional class".

– Compiled by Sohrab Ahmari and Karl Salzmann