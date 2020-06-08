Tear gas is banned in war, but the police can use it in crowds at home. This is why

If tear gas is banned on the battlefield, why then can law enforcement officers use tear gas against civilians in their homes? This is what you should know.

First of all, it is important to understand what exactly tear gas is.

Tear gas, also known as a riot agent, is a chemical compound that can temporarily make people unable to function by irritating the eyes, nose, mouth, lungs, and skin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. of Diseases of EE. USA

The two most common agents for disturbance control are chloroacetophenone (CN) and chlorobenzylidenemalononitrile (CS), according to the CDC.

Despite its name, tear gas actually comes in the form of a solid powder. CN and CS agents are deployed as tear gas when the pressurized powder is mixed into a liquid formulation that is then released into the air as droplets or particles.

According to the CDC, tear gas can cause excessive tearing, burning, or blurred vision, as well as a runny or burning sensation inside the nose. It can also cause difficulty swallowing, chest tightness, cough, shortness of breath, and suffocation.

Someone who has been exposed to tear gas will generally experience its effects for about 15 to 30 minutes after it has been removed from the source and cleaned, according to the CDC. Those who are exposed to riot control agents in close proximity or in an enclosed space may experience long-term effects, such as blindness, glaucoma, or respiratory failure.

How is its use legal

A few years after the end of the First World War, world leaders met in Switzerland and agreed to ban "the use of suffocating, poisonous or other gases and all similar liquids, materials or devices in warfare," as well as " the use of bacteriological methods of war, "according to the 1925 Geneva Protocol.

The agreement prohibited the use of chemical and biological weapons in war, although it did not specify exactly what gases were prohibited.

The United States did not ratify the agreement until 1975, under the presidency of Gerald Ford. When it did, it reserved the right to use riot officers to control "prisoners of war", among other exceptions.

In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly finalized the Chemical Weapons Convention, which prohibited the development, production, storage and use of chemical weapons and required countries to destroy chemical weapons and the production facilities it owned. .

Included in the agreement was also the ban on riot officers in war. These agents were defined as "any chemical not included in a List, which can rapidly produce human sensory irritation or disabling physical effects that disappear shortly after the end of the exposure."

The Chemical Weapons Convention entered into force in 1997. But in particular, the agreement included an exception that allowed law enforcement agencies to use riot control officers for "domestic disturbance control purposes."

In recent years, tear gas has been used to calm civil unrest, not only in American cities, but also in Hong Kong, Cairo, and Rio de Janeiro.

Portland, Denver and Seattle are among the cities that have suspended the use of tear gas to disperse crowds, at least temporarily.