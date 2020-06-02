Tear gas: what it is, its effects and what to do if you have been exposed

An anthropologist in her early 20s who studies social movements, was among the people chatting with friends around 8:30 p.m., shortly before 9 p.m. from the city. curfew.

Protesters on the front line yelled at the police: "Take a knee! Take a knee!" The crowd erupted in applause and cheers as officers knelt down, a gesture of solidarity with protesters concerned about police brutality.

A few minutes later, however, officers were seen wearing gas masks. Then someone threw a lit firecracker behind the police line, and it exploded colorful.

Then large groups of protesters rushed out and Sam felt sharp panic and the full assault on his senses when tear gas reached his group about 50 meters from the police.

The chemical burned his eyes and throat, and inhaling it felt more alarming than swallowing a jalapeño. "It is more panic than anything else," he said. "Every time you open your eyes, there seems to be lemon juice in them."

Tear gas and its symptoms

Tear gas is being used to disperse protests in the United States caused by the death of George Floyd And now he focused on opposing police brutality.

That substance Sam inhaled is a riot agent commonly used to calm civil unrest.

The two most common riot control agents are chloroacetophenone (CN) and chlorobenzylidenemalononitrile (CS), according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA

What is called tear gas actually comes in the form of a solid powder, rather than a gaseous state. Commonly known by his initials, CN and CS are deployed as tear gas when the pressurized powder is mixed into a liquid formulation that is then released into the air.

In recent years, tear gas has been featured in protests in Cairo, Istanbul, Rio de Janeiro and Hong Kong. And now Atlanta and Washington, DC.

A prohibited substance

Tear gas is a prohibited substance included in the 1993 International Convention on Chemical Weapons. The Geneva Convention, however, does not cover its use against civil unrest.

It is a non-lethal compound that has been used in the USA. USA Since the 1950s, according to a Paper 2016 at the Annals of New York Academy of Sciences.

If it reaches the eyes, tear gas can cause excessive tearing, burning or blurred vision, according to the CDC.

The irritant can cause a runny nose as well as a burning sensation inside the nose. It can also cause difficulty swallowing, as well as chest tightness, cough, shortness of breath, and a feeling of suffocation.

For those who are exposed to riot control agents in close proximity or in an enclosed space, there may be more long-term effects, such as blindness, glaucoma, or respiratory failure, according to the CDC.

An experienced pastor adapts

Kaji Douša, the senior pastor of Park Avenue Christian Church in New York City, led a peaceful protest Friday afternoon in Manhattan's Foley Square, which involved thousands of people who denounced racism and police brutality. .

Douša has been in this for a long time and knows how to prepare for the worst during a protest.

His protective uniform includes goggles and a face shield to help protect against tear gas. She wears a surgical mask as an additional protective layer against the gas that reaches her mouth and throat. The mask is also important as a standard line of defense during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am just a shepherd, but it seems like I am preparing for war," Douša said. "The people I've been supporting have seen tear gas and violence."

Douša has helped peaceful protesters by removing them from prison and accessing medical care. She noted a case in which a woman was pushed by a police officer, hit her head, and had a severe seizure.

What to do if you are exposed to tear gas

If you are participating in a demonstration for the first time, you must be prepared for tear gas.

If unfolded, keep a level head, in accordance with the Street Medic Guide , a document published by the Paper Revolution collective, which emerged from the Occupy Wall Street movement in early 2012.

After removing yourself or the affected person from danger, the manual says that you can apply a liquid mixture of antacid and water that includes a 50/50 mixture of water and magnesium. aluminum hydroxide and hydroxide.

The Street Medic Guide recommends using milk if the first option is not available. Another option is a mixture of water and baking soda (baking soda).

Baking soda is cheaper and easier to transport and store than refrigerated milk, and can be mixed with water wherever it is.

First aid and cleaning

Sam, the young woman protesting in Atlanta, was prepared and used milk of magnesia. The commonly available laxative is an alkaline suspension, which means it can neutralize acids, such as tear gas, when it comes in contact with them.

As soon as you can, it is important to wash your skin with plenty of soap and water.

After you have provided immediate first aid for tear gas, you should remove any clothing you may have tear gas in it. According to the CDC, it is better to cut it off rather than take it off over your head.

Then you should put your exposed clothing in a plastic bag, seal the bag, and then put that bag inside another plastic bag to prevent others from being exposed to the chemical, the public health agency says.

Advice from experienced activists.

Douša, the pastor of Park Avenue Christian Church, recommended a list of items to prepare if tear gas is released to break a peaceful protest or if an event becomes violent: – Safety glasses: To avoid tear gas entering your eyes.

– Mask: Another protection against tear gas for the eyes, nose, mouth, skin and lungs.

– Comfortable shoes: Marches and protests involve a lot of walking, and you also want to be ready if you have to run.

– Bicycle helmets: To protect your head if objects are thrown or someone hits you.

– An umbrella: A defense against rubber bullets.

– Identification, health insurance and cash: If you need to go to the hospital, talk to police officers or have other incidental expenses.

This week, at least 40 cities in the United States have instituted curfews.

If you decide to join a peaceful march or demonstration, remember that tear gas has been used even before the curfew rules go into effect. There are many ways to express yourself or support marginalized groups without protesting on the street.

Those examples include, but are not limited to, having a conversation with someone whose background differs from yours, calling your elected officials, and donating time and money to organizations whose missions you support and vote.

However, even for seasoned activists like Douša, the recent unrest across the country feels different, and so does the official response.

"This is not normal for the course," he said. "No no no."