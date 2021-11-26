Everyone likes a story about friends who become lovers. A show called “Teasing Master Takagi-san,” which stars Rie and Kaji, tells this story about two people who are trying to get together. This show is based on manga. It has a season that aired in 2018, and another one that aired in 2019. The show was created by Shin-Ei Animation. Takagi and Nishikata are friends who know each other well. Takagi knows what Nishikata likes and can play jokes on him. Nishikata is sad, but he doesn’t mind getting teased. He starts to like the girl. Soon they are friends and then somehow more too.

What is the release date of Teasing Master Takagi-san, Season 3?

After the first season of “Teasing Master Takagi-san” came out, a second one came out soon. Then a third one wasn’t released for a long time because there was a production delay from COVID-19. In the world of anime, waiting for two years does not seem like a long time. But other series can go four or more years between seasons. If you are looking for a distraction from the pandemic and work, then wait for the next season of your favorite show.

Recently, the first trailer was released for a new show on TV. It has some new episodes and when they will air. There is also an extra surprise in the show. In the video, I showed that Season 3 of “Teasing Master Takagi-san” will start airing in January 2022. It is unclear how many episodes there will be in Season 3. Seasons 1 and 2 had about 12 episodes each. So, it is likely that Season 3 will have the same amount of episodes. On top of that, there is also a “Teasing Master Takagi-san” movie coming out that will be in 2022. That will be good for those who missed the series over the past couple of years.

What is the plot of Teasing Master Takagi-san, Season 3?

The story of “Teasing Master Takagi-san” follows two middle school students, Nishikata and Takagi, everywhere they go. The show predicts that Takagi will marry Nishikata. They have a baby together. It is so cute. This makes it more meaningful when they are little kids playing together.

Still, in middle school, Takagi will keep teasing Nishikata. But the new episodes will be about their past and show Nishikata realizing that Takagi likes him more than just a friend. Will he be able to act on it? As you are now aware, there will also be a movie following Season 3 of the show. It is possible that the plan is to wrap up the story with this feature-length film. This will finally bring together Takagi and Nishikata’s past and future in a concrete way.

“Teasing Master Takagi-san” is a show with humor and charm. It is not always clear what will happen in the show, but it will be interesting to see what happens.

Who will be starring in it?

The story of “Teasing Master Takagi-san” is mainly about two friends. Nishikata blushes easily when embarrassed, so Takagi plays jokes on him. He worries about what other people think about him. He is always anxious. His face shows it, too.

Takagi is very smart and confident. She can be independent, but she always sticks by Nishikata’s side. This might have something to do with her crush on him. Every day, she teases Nishikata. She never does anything that will hurt him or push him too far. He is her friend because of this. But she has feelings for Nishikata that he can’t see right now.

The duo’s friends are usually around the school and other places in town. Many characters appear now and then. Some of them are Mina, Yukari, Sanae, Nakai, and Mano.