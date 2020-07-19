Tech Actions: Can Nasdaq Keep Running Ahead?

The big question on Wall Street: Does the high-tech index, fueled by spectacular stock gains for Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) – shot too high, too fast?
This week could provide some clues as tech gains begin for the April-June period. IBM (IBM) Results are to be reported on Monday, followed by Microsoft on Wednesday and Intel (INTC) Thursday.

Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities remains extremely bullish on tech stocks, pointing to the enormous benefits of his exposure to cloud services as millions more people continue to work from home.

See here: Microsoft's cloud service revenue soared 39% in the first three months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. CEO Satya Nadella noted "two years of digital transformation in two months."

In a recent note to clients, Ives predicted that technology stocks could increase another 20% to 30% before peaking. But that will require another quarter of strong growth in a tough economic environment.

Investors are becoming increasingly nervous about the meteoric rise in tech stocks. According to a survey conducted by Bank of America this month, a record 74% of fund managers said technology stocks are a "crowded" trade, indicating they see the sector as overvalued and may start looking for opportunities elsewhere. places.

The Nasdaq CBOE Volatility Index, which tracks volatility expectations for the Nasdaq 100 Index, has also started to pick up since early June.

And the warning signs are there. The Nasdaq Composite shed 2% last Monday in a surprisingly big move after California's decision to shut down interior spaces like bars, restaurants, and movie theaters.

Global battle for technology could cost $ 3.5 billion

As tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to mount, Wall Street warns that a new technological Cold War could cost the industry billions of dollars.

The latest: In a recent note to customers, Deutsche Bank Apjit Walia's technology strategist said supply and demand disruptions, along with the construction of a "technology wall" forcing companies to create two sets of standards to operate in the United States and China, could cost companies $ 3.5 billion in the next five years.

Why the Trump administration's victory over Huawei could be bad news for TikTok

The loss of Chinese demand for Western tech products is particularly worrying, Walia said. China represents 13% of the revenue of the technology sector worldwide, totaling approximately $ 730 billion per year, he said. Moving supply chains out of China and efforts to comply with very different regulatory systems in China and the United States would also be costly.

These tensions are reflected in the fight for TikTok. The United States is considering banning the popular video app, which is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance.

On the bench: TikTok has been repeatedly attacked by US politicians who say it is a threat to national security due to its ties to China, claiming that the company may be forced to release information to the Chinese Communist Party.

TikTok has strived to distance itself from China. He recently hired an American CEO and argues that he stores Americans' data on servers based in the United States.

My CNN Business colleague Brian Fung reports that the success of the Trump administration in cracking down on Huawei, which the UK last week banned from its 5G networks, reversing a previous decision, could encourage the president to take on TikTok to continuation.

Take a look at this space: While the US administration would be within its rights to ban downloads on federal government devices, it is not so clear how it could compel states or the private sector to do the same. But it may not be necessary. At least one company, Wells Fargo, has already told employees not to install TikTok on the company's devices.

