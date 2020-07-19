Tech Actions: Can Nasdaq Keep Running Ahead?





The big question on Wall Street: Does the high-tech index, fueled by spectacular stock gains for Amazon ( AMZN ) , Apple ( AAPL ) and Microsoft ( MSFT ) – shot too high, too fast?

This week could provide some clues as tech gains begin for the April-June period. IBM ( IBM ) Results are to be reported on Monday, followed by Microsoft on Wednesday and Intel ( INTC ) Thursday.

Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities remains extremely bullish on tech stocks, pointing to the enormous benefits of his exposure to cloud services as millions more people continue to work from home.

See here: Microsoft's cloud service revenue soared 39% in the first three months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. CEO Satya Nadella noted "two years of digital transformation in two months."