Tech CEO Fahim Saleh was a great success before his murder.

Born an ocean away, assassinated tech CEO Fahim Saleh and his accused killer, Tyrese Haspil, shared from an early age a drive to succeed, a lasting drive that ultimately drew them to each other.

One realized his dreams. The other became his personal assistant and, according to prosecutors, his murderer.

A Long Island native and self-styled foster child turned "entrepreneur," Haspil knew what he wanted from the start: success.

In high school in Valley Stream, New York, he won first place at the Future Business Leaders of America New York State Leadership Convention in Rochester, in web design.

Friends and relatives have told The Post that they said nothing about growing up in foster care.

Meanwhile, Saleh, the CEO of the Nigerian motorcycle app Gokada, was born into a middle-class Bengali family in Saudi Arabia, but eventually moved to Rochester, New York.

"He moved around a bit before settling in Rochester," according to his Gokada bio, developing an "interest in computers" as an eighth grader at Poughkeepsie.

He created WizTeen, a teen social media network that allowed instant messaging personalization, while assisting John Jay HS in Poughkeepsie, the Poughkeepsie Journal reported. By the time he was 20, the business had six figures, the newspaper reported.

Pals recalled his good heart and good nature, ultimately his downfall.

"It was always fun and lighthearted," wrote a friend on Reddit. "Time and distance worked as they normally do as we went on different life adventures, but every time I met him in New York it was as if time had not passed in our friendship."

Saleh, 33, hired Haspil, 21, to handle his finances and personal affairs, Chief Detective Rodney Harrison told reporters after Haspil's arrest on Friday.

But Saleh had recently fired Haspil, who lived in Brooklyn's Prospect Park South neighborhood, after he allegedly embezzled about $ 90,000 from his boss, according to prosecutors and law enforcement sources.

Instead of turning Haspil over to the police, Saleh worked out a payment plan with him. Investigators believe Haspil murdered Saleh instead of honoring the deal.

"The headlines speak of a crime that we still cannot understand," Saleh's family said. “Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is much more.

"His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone on his world on a journey and made sure he left no one behind."