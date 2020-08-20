tech’s-magnificent-seven-are-worth-nearly-$7.7-trillion

New York (Newsdio Business) The titans of tech dominate the stock market.

Apple (AAPL) is now worth more than $2 trillion. The industry’s Fab 5 — Apple, along with Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) — are collectively worth more than $7 trillion.

Add Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) to this list — a Magnificent 7 of the Nasdaq, if you will — and this septet is valued at a combined $7.7 trillion.

To put into context just how staggering this is, look at the Russell 2000.

The companies in that index, which includes nearly 2,000 of America’s smaller publicly traded companies, have a total market value of about $1.9 trillion, according to data from Refintiv.