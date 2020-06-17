Ted Cruz criticizes Google for the federalist treatment

US Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said recent Google actions related to The Federalist, a conservative publication, raise serious concerns that the tech giant is abusing its power to censor non-political speech. agreement.

NBC News reported Tuesday that Google "banned" The Federalist and ZeroHedge, another right-leaning website, from Google Ads for "pressing unsubstantiated claims" on the Black Lives Matter movement.

"To be clear, The Federalist is not currently demonetized," Google said in a statement. "We have strict policies for publishers that govern the content that ads can run on, which includes comments on the site. This is a long-standing policy."

Cruz plans to send a letter on Wednesday to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, calling his alleged action part of a larger problem involving the attack on the culture of freedom of expression in the United States, adding that the company was helping to lead that charge.

Cruz wrote that while Americans used to understand the best response to freedom of expression, "it was more freedom of expression." He said that some Americans, with the help of powerful companies, are now pressing to silence and punish people who express their views that do not "align with the prevailing and ever-changing progressive orthodoxy."

"These people demand that people with different views lose their livelihoods if they get out of line." he wrote. "Companies like Google must, to use the more Orwellian term, & # 39; demonetize & # 39;".

He added: "As evidence of its actions yesterday, Google seems more than happy to play this censorship role by trying to break the financial backing of a media publication that it disagrees with."

The tech giant later clarified that "The Federalist was never demonetized," adding: "We work with them to address issues on their site related to the comment section."

NBC reported that Google took action after the Center to Counter Digital Hate, a British nonprofit organization, notified them that 10 US-based websites. USA They planned to earn millions of dollars through Google Ads and published what the Center says are racist articles about protests after the death of George Floyd. It appears that it was NBC News' investigation into the matter that sparked Google's actions in the first place.

While Cruz admitted he didn't know what comments individual users posted on The Federalist, he cited how YouTube, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has "thousands of profane, racist and indefensible comments posted" on any given day.

"Google has defended the immunity of Section 230 (of the Communications Decency Act) to Big Tech arguing that the best way to protect online discourse, and indeed the Internet itself, is to allow platforms establish and apply appropriate speech standards for your services, and to make it generally free from … the threat of private litigation, "he wrote.

He said that within seven days, Google is being asked to provide the communication from the Senate Judiciary Committee involving the company and various parties over the past year, as well as answer various questions on the matter.

In an interview on FOX Business "The Evening Edit" with Liz MacDonald, Christopher Bedford, the senior editor of The Federalist, responded to the allegations.

"What I can say for sure is that NBC News changed its story and Google was very, very quick to shut it down. The question is whether Google is really on the side of the truth in this matter or if Google is simply withdrawing after an attack very clumsy. "

Fox News's Victor Garcia and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.