Ted Cruz rips apart the FAA chief over the 737 MAX probe: "You don't work for Boeing"

US Senator Ted Cruz questioned the head of the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday during a Capitol Hill hearing that dealt with two fatal accidents that have grounded Boeing 737 MAX passenger planes.

The Texas Republican accused the FAA of lacking the urgency to respond to problems with the 737 MAX, linked to fatal crashes in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019 that killed a total of 346 people, and at one point seemed to question whether FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson was doing his job, The Dallas Morning News reported.

"You understand, sir, you don't work for the airlines and you don't work for Boeing," Cruz said at a Senate transportation committee hearing, according to the newspaper. "You work for the American people."

INTERNAL EMAILS OF BOEING EMPLOYEES MOCKED THE SECURITY OF 737 MAX

Dickson, who became head of the agency after the accidents, attended the hearing to answer questions from lawmakers about the FAA's oversight of aircraft certification, Morning News reported. He told lawmakers that the agency was "learning from the past and making the process and the agency more effective."

"OK, let's learn from the past," Cruz replied. "Was the FAA wrong to certify the 737 MAX?"

"I am concerned, I would say, that mistakes were made, yes," Dickson replied.

Cruz later criticized Dickson for using passive phrases and asked him to be specific about who made the mistakes, according to Morning News.

"The manufacturer made mistakes and the FAA made mistakes in its oversight of the manufacturer," Dickson replied.

When Cruz asked if anyone had been fired or disciplined in the FAA because of their mistakes, Dickson said no, but added that "there have been changes in leadership in several areas."

"Then some unknown individuals made unspecified errors for which there have been no repercussions," Cruz said. "It's okay?"

Dickson later rejected Cruz's claim that the FAA was bowing to Boeing while reviewing issues with the 737 MAX, instead claiming that the review process did not always help the FAA "see the situation."

Cruz seemed unsatisfied with the response, Morning News reported.

"We are not seeing from you the urgency to solve this problem," Cruz said.

US sensors Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi and Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, were among other senators who found fault with the FAA, Reuters reported.

Wicker accused the FAA of not cooperating with the panel's investigation into the Boeing accidents.

"His team at the FAA has deliberately tried to keep us in the dark," said Wicker.

Blumenthal accused the agency of being too passive in conducting aircraft certification.

"It was like a dog watching television," Blumenthal said.

The FAA has faced scrutiny for approving a 737 MAX flight control system that has since been suspected of being defective. After the second crash, the 737 MAX model has been grounded as the manufacturer seeks to determine what caused the crashes and work to regain confidence in the model's safety.

At Wednesday's hearing, Dickson spoke of "new audit processes and review processes and more robust security systems," the Dallas newspaper reported.

Cruz, like Wicker, also accused Dickson of hindering Senate panel investigations, such as failing to provide the requested information and appearing unable to answer basic questions about the FAA's role in addressing problems with the 737 MAX.

Last October, Cruz questioned then-Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg about the two accidents, questioning whether the company valued safety.

At that hearing, Cruz noted internal communications showing Boeing officials had known about possible problems with the flight control system since 2016, Morning News reported.

"You are the CEO, the money stops with you," Cruz told Muilenburg. "How come your team didn't put it in front of you, running around with your hair on fire and saying, 'We have a real problem here"? How did that not happen? What does that say about the culture at Boeing?

"We made mistakes and we were wrong," Muilenburg replied. "We own that, and we're fixing it."

Muilenburg resigned from the company last December and was replaced in January by Boeing President Dave Calhoun.