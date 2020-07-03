Ted Cruz says the NFL report playing the black national anthem is & # 39; fool & # 39;

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the report that the NFL planned to play the black national anthem before games during Week 1 of the 2020 season "stupid."

Cruz asked in a tweet if there were national anthems for other races.

How many national anthems do we have?

"Is There a Hispanic National Anthem?

"An Asian-American national anthem?

"This is silly. We are ONE America E Pluribus Unum ”, he wrote.

The NFL will play "Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing," which is also known as the black national anthem, before every NFL game of Week 1 in the 2020 season, according to ESPN.

The decision to play the song comes after the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, which sparked protests across the country over racial inequality and police brutality.

According to the ESPN report, the song will be played before "The Star-Spangled Banner".

The NFL has not commented on the reported decision.

The league and the NFL Players Association are also considering including the names of the victims on the uniforms through stickers on the helmets or patches on the shirts, ESPN reported. The NFL can also produce victim education programs. They also have other plans that have not been identified.

The league hopes to demonstrate "a genuine commitment to the public, the players and the coaches and that the voices of the players continue to be heard," according to the ESPN source.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell posted a video last month admitting the league was wrong not to listen to its players when they knelt during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

"We in the National Soccer League believe that Black Lives Matter," Goodell said in the video. "I personally protest with you and want to be part of the change that we need so much in this country.

“Without black players, there would be no National Football League, and protests across the country are emblematic of centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff. We are listening, I am listening, and I will be reaching out to the players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and move towards a better and more united NFL family. "

Fox News's Dan Canova contributed to this report.