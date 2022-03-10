It’s been an eventful offseason for Ted Lasso. After being fired from his head coaching job with the American football team, he has taken on a new challenge – managing a soccer team in England! In this Ted Lasso Season 3, we follow him as he adjusts to life in a new country and tries to lead his team to victory. Stay tuned for more hilarious Ted Lasso moments!

Ted Lasso has grabbed viewers’ attention from the start

Ted Lasso has stolen the hearts of everyone who has seen it. The feel-good Apple Television show dropped twenty Emmy nominations for its first season, the most Emmy nominations any first-year show has ever received, and won seven, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis.

Ted Lasso season 3 production started

After season two wrapped up on a massive suspenser last fall, fans will be happy to learn that season three has officially started production, according to Apple TV on Twitter. The tweet, which reads “ New season, New kits,” teases new jerseys for the show’s central soccer squad, AFC Richmond.

What is Ted Lasso all about?

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as the nominal football trainer from Kansas City, who’s asked to train a soccer platoon in London, along with his assistant trainer Beard (Brendan Hunt). Grounded on Sudeikis’s character from promos for NBC Sports coverage, Ted Lasso is represented by his enduring optimism and determination, as well as a charmingly goofy moustache, and the show is a fish-out-of-water story as well as an authentically instigative sports series.

Ted Lasso season 2 ended on a cliffhanger

Season 2 of Ted Lasso left several questions up in the air, setting up all the varied threads for season three. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley’s (Juno Temple) relationship is apparently on the borderline, with Keeley turning down a trip with Roy so she can chase her new job. Sam (Toheeb Jimon) has bought a real estate that he intends to turn into a Nigerian restaurant, Trent Crimm (James Lance) has been fired from his post at The Independent for uncovering an unidentified source, and the snivelling Nate (Nick Mohammed) is now a trainer for West Ham Football Club, owned by Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) conniving ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head).

Who is in the cast of Ted Lasso?

The series is based on Format and characters from NBC Sports. It stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley, and Juno Temple as Keeley Jones.

‘Ted Lasso’ wins the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/xZmTkkzj37 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2021

What is the cast saying about Ted Lasso?

Jason Sudeikis said, “I’m really excited to be a part of Ted Lasso. It’s been great to work with the talented cast and crew, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Hannah Waddingham said, “Rebecca is strong and ambitious but also has a vulnerability that makes her relatable. I hope people enjoy watching her journey as much as I have enjoyed playing her.”

Jeremy Swift said, “Leslie is probably one of the most Layabout ever written. He just wants an easy life where he can drink coffee all day and listen to jazz music. But Ted Lasso comes along and shakes everything up for him.”

Critic reviews Ted Lasso?

The Ted Lasso series is a comedic American football coach turned soccer manager. The show follows Ted Lasso as he attempts to manage an English Premier League team and all of the hilarity that ensues. Season three of the Ted Lasso series is set to air soon, and the cast and crew are already hard at work filming.

The first two seasons of Ted Lasso were met with critical acclaim, with many praising its clever humour and unique premise. If the first two seasons are any indication, the third season is sure to be a hit as well. Ted Lasso is the perfect show for those who love soccer and want a good laugh. Be sure to check out the Ted Lasso series when it airs this fall!