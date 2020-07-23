Ted Wheeler becomes the last liberal mayor rejected by protesters

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was booed, interrupted, and called a "fascist" by city protesters while trying to attend a "listening session" about the ongoing unrest, making him the last liberal mayor to be rejected by the protesters with whom they had sought to show solidarity.

Wheeler, who for weeks has been supporting protests against federal police efforts to stop riots near federal properties, joined protesters on the fences near the Hatfield Courthouse and attempted to conduct a "listening session." , and was even hit by deployed tear gas. by federal agents.

MAYOR OF PORTLAND TAKEN BY TEARS BY FEDERAL AGENTS, DECLARED RIOT

However, while some protesters were receptive to his presence, many others interrupted and booed him, objecting to his refusal to support some of his demands, such as the abolition of the police, and the use of tears by the Police of Portland (of which he is commissioner). gas and other methods of stopping riots.

"F — Ted Wheeler", a protester scream, according to the video published by a reporter. "He cannot speak, he is a fascist." F — Ted Wheeler.

At another time, a restless crowd included a protester who called him a "hole," while others chanted "Tear Gas that Ted has to go."

Later, when he said he would not commit to abolishing the Portland police, the crowd booed, yelled "f — you" and told him to "get the f — out" and ominously warned, "Your house is next. "

New York Times correspondent Mike Baker, who recorded many of the scenes on camera, reported that when Wheeler suffered the effects of tear gas, a protester asked, "How are you feeling, Teddy?" Baker reported that others threw bottles and other objects at Wheeler.

The scenes turned and Wheeler was transferred to a building by his security team, who had to fight with protesters who confronted Wheeler, yelled expletives, and kicked the door, which his security team fought to close.

"To you. F — ing —," members of the crowd yelled, video posted by Baker, after another member yelled, "See you tomorrow night, huh?"

But Wheeler is not the only mayor to have faced a backlash from protesters, despite his sympathy for them.

Jacob Frey

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was kicked out of a protest in June after refusing to return calls to impeach the Minneapolis Police Department.

Frey joined protesters following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, and ended up being challenged by protest leaders as to whether he would support the abolition or removal of the police.

He told them that "I had been facing my own fragility in this situation" and promised to renew "a systemic racist system." He said that "the police union needs to be put in its place" with the modified police practices.

But as protesters agitated at his response, the unidentified leader demanded a "yes or no" response, saying, "We don't want any more police."

"I do not support the total abolition of the Minneapolis Police Department," Frey said, in a video posted online from the scene.

"Very well, then get the shit out of here," the leader yelled at him. "Let's go."

"Go home, Jacob, go home," protesters shouted to the mayor, while others booed and chanted "Shame, shame, shame."

Bill de Blasio

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is known for his leftist leanings, and has backed and acted on calls to partially disburse and drastically reform the police.

But at a George Floyd rally in June, he was booed offstage and protesters turned his back on him as he tried to speak.

"F— the mayor's curfew!" some screamed, according to The New York Post.

The interrogation was so intense, the Post reported, that the mayor kept his appearance brief and then was no longer seen on stage.

"Black lives matter in New York," said the mayor at one point.

"Not to you!" a heckler replied.