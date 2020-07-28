Ted Wheeler: Portland Mayor demands an immediate meeting with DHS to discuss the 'ceasefire'







Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a cheep On Monday night, he and Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty convene a meeting with Wolf and senior DHS officials on the ground in Portland "to discuss a ceasefire and withdrawal of forces. Portland Federal Funds. "

CNN has contacted DHS for comment.

The mayor has tried to reduce tensions in the city between residents protesting racial inequality and police brutality, and federal agents, who were dispatched there earlier this month by President Donald Trump in an attempt to protect the federal property.

For several nights, largely peaceful protests in the city have turned violent as a small subgroup of protesters has set fire to and launched fireworks at the downtown federal court. The problem has prompted local Portland city officials and members of the Trump administration to engage in a public war of words on who is to blame for the protesters' actions.

Although Wheeler had already asked federal agents to withdraw from Portland, his demand for a meeting with DHS indicates a change in his previously entrenched public stance. When asked by CNN last week if he was in contact with Wolf, the mayor played down the need for any communication. "I have no reason to contact him," he said. "My demands are clear. I want them to leave." Wheeler and other Oregon officials have criticized the tactics of federal agents. Recent video footage of the protest scenes shows DHS staff arresting protesters and putting them in unmarked SUVs. In one of those videos that was shared on Twitter by Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, two masked individuals camouflaged with generic "police" patches, detain a person dressed in a black suit and place them in an unmarked van before leave. The United States Customs and Border Protection Office identified the officers as belonging to that agency and indicated that the man was wanted for questioning about a possible crime. However, a DHS official said then he was released. "The tactics the Trump administration is using on the streets of Portland are abominable," Wheeler told CNN's Jake Tapper in "State of the Union" last week. "Apparently, people are being taken off the street in unmarked vans, rental cars, apparently. They are denied probable cause. And they are denied due process." Wheeler himself received tear gas last week after joining the crowds to listen to protesters and answer their questions in response to violent clashes between protesters and federal forces. It is unknown at this time who is responsible for the deployment of the tear gas and there is nothing to indicate that the mayor was the target. Officers' actions are being reviewed by Department of Justice and DHS inspectors general.

CNN's Alta Spells contributed to this report.





