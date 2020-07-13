Ted Williams criticizes AOC for & # 39; BS & # 39; 's claim on the increase in crime in New York: & # 39; We are in a very dark place in this country & # 39;

Fox News contributor and former Washington DC police detective Ted Williams called on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for comments about the New York City crime surge "BS" on Monday, after she He claimed last week that the violent increase in crime was due to an increase in shoplifting caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it's BS. That's the only way I can put it on you," Williams told "Your World" host Neil Cavuto.

AOC SUGGESTS NYC CRIME INCREASE CAUSED BY RESIDENTS WHO NEED & # 39; BUY SOME BREADS & # 39;

"We are in a very dark place in this country right now."

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, suggested during a virtual town hall on Thursday that the worrying rise in crime was likely due to struggling residents being forced to shoplift to "feed their children."

NEW YORK SEES STAGED PHOTOGRAPHY NUMBERS, POLICE WARN "STORM ON THE HORIZON"

"What you are finding in New York and in these big metropolitan cities," Williams replied, "are gangs trying to take over gang territory. As a result of that, you have a lot of gunshots. Yes, quite a few firearms that are in these various neighborhoods. "

Williams made the comment after a 1-year-old boy was shot dead and three other people were injured Sunday night at a family meal in a Brooklyn park, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During town hall, the congresswoman and vocal advocate for the "disbursement police" movement insisted that the increase in crime is unrelated to the $ 1 billion New York police budget cuts announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio, to which Williams replied, "Something is terribly wrong here.

"What will have to happen is that the citizens of those neighborhoods will have to negotiate with the police officers," he said. "They will have to take over and help the police officers …"