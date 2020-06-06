Ted Williams: Manhattan DA is right not to prosecute protesters for misdemeanors

The Manhattan district attorney was right not to prosecute protesters for violating the city's curfew and other misdemeanors, defense attorney Ted Williams said Saturday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Williams said people who march against police brutality and systemic racism are simply exercising their First Amendment rights.

"In the past two weeks, the United States has seen a black man murdered on national television by a police officer," he said. "And I think they are exercising their rights … I am happy that they are not charged (and given) with a criminal record that could follow them, perhaps the rest of their lives."

DA Cyrus Vance Jr. announced Friday that the prosecution of protesters accused of low-level crimes "undermines critical ties between the police and the communities we serve."

According to New York police, nearly 2,500 protests-related arrests have been made since May 28.

"Fox & Friends" presenter Griff Jenkins asked Williams if Vance's decision could encourage anarchy: "Here's the problem. If no one is prosecuted for really heinous riots for breaking the curfew (and) crimes minors, so what can prevent this by growing and becoming much more dangerous in the future?

"Well, it could well become much more dangerous in the future," Williams replied. "But I think you have to analyze a legitimate demonstration with the rioters, those people who loot, steal, steal and kill."

"And I think DA Vance says that he is definitely going to prosecute people who steal, steal, and kill."

Williams pointed at 8 p.m. from New York City ET curfew.

"New York imposed the curfew and they did not enforce the curfew for several nights. So all of a sudden, now they want to prosecute these children?" I ask.

"And Griff, try to understand: these are young. Many of them, most of them. And, these (criminal) records could follow these young people for the rest of their lives, all because they wanted to exercise their First Amendment Rights," Williams said.