Ted Williams on the Atlanta mayhem: riots and low police morale, a & # 39; dangerous mix & # 39;

Low morale among officers is a concern for the Atlanta Police Department, former detective and defense attorney Ted Williams of Washington D.C. said Saturday night.

Williams shared her views during a special edition of Fox News "America & # 39; s News HQ", when the Georgia capital city erupted in protests and riots following the shooting death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, involved by Police outside a Wendy & # 39; s fast food restaurant. .

"As you know, the police chief today has decided to resign, someone else has taken the boss's place. I don't know who he is, but I am sure that the men and women in a police department are aware of what is happening," Williams said.

"And there is some question, I'm sure, in their minds as to why the police chief resigned," Williams continued. "So you have a morale situation and it is a dangerous mix where you have a morale situation, you have troublemakers and probably protesters … without a leader. That is a very dangerous mix."

ATLANTA POLICE CHIEF RESET BETWEEN KICKBACKS ON PHOTAL SHOT OF BLACK MAN

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Saturday that the city's chief of police, Erika Shields, had submitted her resignation just hours after the fatal shooting of Brooks, a black man, who fought with police during a test sobriety.

Williams also criticized the mayor for speaking out and calling for the officer involved in the shooting to be fired, saying blame had not yet been determined.

Authorities contend that Brooks grabbed an officer's electric pistol and ran with it. During a press conference, Bottoms said he did not believe the use of lethal force was justified and that he requested that the officer involved be fired.

"I wish the mayor had put this officer on administrative leave, that he hadn't spoken up and said that the officer had acted incorrectly," Williams said. "I wish she would have expected a report because the question is whether the officer acted reasonably under the circumstances in which he was confronted. So it is clear that the jury is still pending on that and an investigation is clearly underway to do that. determination."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), which is investigating the shooting, said the deadly confrontation began when officers responded to a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the path of a restaurant. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then resisted officers' attempts to arrest him.

Fox News' Sam Dorman and Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.