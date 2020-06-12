Ted Williams says Trump should "intervene" in the Seattle occupation debate: "This is a state and local issue."

Fox News contributor Ted Williams, a former Washington DC police detective, told "Bill Hemmer Reports" on Friday that President Trump should "intervene" in the debate over how to handle the so-called "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" in Seattle.

"This is a state and local issue that must be addressed," Williams said, putting the responsibility on Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

Trump told Fox News's Harris Faulkner in an exclusive interview Thursday that "we are not going to let Seattle be occupied by anarchists" and promised that if Durkan and Inslee "don't fix that situation, we will fix it outside."

For his part, Durkan told CNN on Thursday night that he did not know how long protesters would continue to occupy the six-block area of ​​the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood before volunteering, "We could have a summer of love."

"We have anarchy in Seattle now," Williams acknowledged. "We have armed protesters holding an eight-block area in Seattle there and they are demanding free education, they are demanding the dissolution of the police department, these kinds of things are things that cannot be done or are not realistic."

"I have to disagree [with the idea], we should let this go away," he continued. "Will not go away".