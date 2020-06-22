Ted Williams warns that & # 39; criminals are taking over & # 39; amid a worrying increase in crime, calls to evict the police

Fox News contributor Ted Williams, a former Washington D.C. police detective, told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Monday that "criminals are taking over" after major US cities. USA They will report bloody weekends amid increased calls to disburse and dissolve police departments.

"What the hell is going on in our main metropolitan cities?" Williams told host Jon Scott.

"I can tell you that it is as simple as this: the criminals are taking over," he warned. "Law enforcement officers are really in trouble these days. They are afraid to do their job because if they do they may be arrested or fired from the police departments they serve … this is why many of criminals are going crazy in these big metropolitan cities. "

Wiliams pointed to a troublesome Father's Day weekend in Chicago that saw 104 people shot, 14 of them fatally, according to Fox 32. Among those killed were a 3-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl.

In Minneapolis, the city at the center of the national outrage at the death of George Floyd, one person was killed and 11 others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, while the New York Post reported Monday that 24 people were shot in that city only on Saturday. .

Williams said a solution to the troubling upturn in crime is in the hands of local leaders who "have to come up with clear guidelines that help police officers and don't hinder police officers."

"When an arrest is made, in so many of these incidents, police officers feel they must be very careful not to, go out on camera and suddenly lose their job," he explained. "It is a very dynamic disaster that is happening in this country."

As for a couple of shootings in the Seattle Capitol Organized Protest Zone (CHOP) that left one dead and two others injured, Williams urged city officials to step up and "do their job."

"You cannot have a society that works without the police," he emphasized. "The police department in Seattle needs to do its job. City officials in Seattle must do their job. And that is allowing the cops to come in there and take over the area."

