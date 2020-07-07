Teddi Mellencamp's 5-month-old daughter Dove to undergo neurosurgery

Teddi Mellencamp has announced that her 5-month-old daughter will soon undergo neurosurgery.

On Monday, the 39-year-old reality star made the announcement that his daughter, Dove, had been diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis, which occurs when a lambdoid suture on the back of the head fuses before birth.

THE STUDENT OF & # 39; RHOC & # 39; KARA KEOUGH PUBLISHES A HEART TRIBUTE FOR HER SON AFTER THREE MONTHS AFTER DEATH

She shared the news along with a close-up photo of the baby's face, saying she had been "dealing with anxiety" and trying to decide whether or not to share her daughter's diagnosis with the world.

"Our sweet baby Dove was diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis and needs to undergo neurosurgery at the end of the month," wrote Mellencamp. "We are very grateful to have an incredible team of doctors and surgeons who detected it early and will work on it."

Mellencamp said her son Cruz had suffered a stiff neck, causing a baby's head to tilt down, and assumed that Dove had the same condition.

DINA MANZO'S FORMER COMMANDS TO GET AWAY FROM HIS NEXT RACKETEERING ARREST: REPORT

"Instead, a CT scan showed lambdoid craniosynostosis … Recovery takes about a week in the hospital and a couple of weeks at home with a very high success rate," he continued.

"So even though we are full of nerves because neurosurgery sounds terrifying, we have faith that she will be fine. Please keep Baby Dove in your prayers and if you have had a child with this same surgery please let me know below as I would love any additional information and support. "

Mellencamp concluded: "Sending [love] to all of you."

A handful of Mellencamp contemporaries "Real Housewives" offered support in the comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Sending all our love and prayers," said Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley also posted a handful of loving red-hearted emojis, while Kemsley added a few hands of prayer.