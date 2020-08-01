Tedros: The WHO leader is caught between the disputes between China and the United States. It's a situation that life has been spent preparing for

"Tedros called him up and said, well, if you have ideas and you're critical, come in here and help us fix it, and he named him Vice Minister, which gives you an idea of ​​his leadership style to attract the smartest and best and empower them." , United States diplomat Mark Dybul, professor, Georgetown University Medical Center and co-director of the Center for Global Health Impact and Practice, he told CNN.

"He took one of the worst ministries of health in the world, made it one of the best, had to make very difficult health and political decisions and take steps to make that happen," Dybul said.

Today, Tedros, who is generally known by his first name, as is typical in Ethiopia, faces again harsh criticism as it tries to balance powerful interests and reform a troubled institution facing a monumental challenge. Some believe that if anyone can change the World Health Organization and help the world deal with the coronavirus pandemic, it is him.

"I think he is doing an amazing job," Peggy Clark, executive director of the Aspen Global Innovators Group who has worked closely with Tedros, told CNN. "I think he is handling the situation to the best of his ability, even with the kind of ridiculous position that the United States is taking right now."

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has regularly attacked WHO during the pandemic, blaming him for multiple failures and alluding to China's alleged influence on the organization, as he moved to withdraw tens of millions of funds and eventually , the membership of the United States.

Tedros has mainly reacted to these attacks with equanimity, but earlier this month he condemned the "lack of leadership" in the fight against the pandemic and made an emotional plea for global unity.

And when United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that China had "bought" the Director-General, Tedros backed off more forcefully, calling the comments "false and unacceptable."

Tedros said that "the whole international community should care about is saving lives," adding that the WHO would not be distracted.

& # 39; Rock star in the world of health & # 39;

It is this determined determination that has characterized Tedros' rise to world fame, with the WHO Director-General known for his passion and drive, observers say.

In a speech before being voted on for a five-year term in May 2017, Tedros said that when he was seven years old, his younger brother died "from one of many child murderers in Africa," Science magazine reported. Tedros said it could easily have been him, and that it was "pure luck" that he was now on stage for a position of global leadership. He said he was committed to reducing inequality and guaranteeing universal health coverage because he had grown "knowing that survival into adulthood cannot be taken for granted and refusing to accept that people should die because they are poor."

His path soon became clear. As a child living in Eritrea, then a region of Ethiopia, the WHO leaked into his consciousness, Tedros said in a speech last year. "I remember walking the streets of Asmara with my mother as a young child and seeing posters about a disease called smallpox. I remember hearing about an organization called the World Health Organization that was ridding the world of this terrifying disease, a vaccine in a moment."

After earning a degree in biology from Asmara University in 1986, he began working for the Ethiopian Ministry of Health and studied in Denmark, which opened his eyes to the value of universal health care. In 1992, he received a WHO fellowship for a master's degree from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, before completing a doctorate in community health at the University of Nottingham in 2000.

His thesis on malaria in the Tigray region, where he grew up, was "outstanding" and "groundbreaking," wrote his former supervisor in a letter to The Lancet medical journal that supported his candidacy for the WHO job. "A lasting memory of that collaboration was Tedros' innate ability to mobilize and inspire communities towards better health," wrote Peter Byass.

Tedros became head of the Tigray Regional Health Office and spent a year as state minister before serving as health minister from 2005 to 2012. "There really were only a handful of health ministers, globally, who really they were doing exceptional work in the developing world, and one was Minister Tedros, "Clark said.

He found fame for "showing the way to a new era in global health," in the words of former USAID administrator Ariel Pablos-Méndez, particularly through his bold vision of hiring 38,000 young community health workers in every town in the country. to provide basic family planning, child health, and malaria care.

His work helped reduce infant mortality by two-thirds, HIV infections by 90%, malaria mortality by 75%, and tuberculosis mortality by 64%, according to their WHO request.

"Tedros became a kind of superstar. He was a rock star in the health world, and everyone loved him, not only because he was really so charismatic and brilliant, but also because as a man, he was really preparing for the family and children, women, it was very unusual, "Clark said.

Clark believes that Tedros' health worker program made a big difference in a poor country, and he announced similar priorities for universal health care, women and children and health emergencies when he took office at WHO..

Many leaders in developing countries depended on attracting donors, Clark said, "but Tedros was so revered and loved that he could literally walk into a room with donors and leave with a multi-million dollar check."

Teshome Gebre, then Ethiopia's representative for the Carter Center's health programs, visited Tedros with his American bosses in 2006 to request help to address neglected tropical diseases. In a notable change, Tedros persuaded them to donate $ 35 million to his anti-malaria program, arguing that this was a more urgent and life-saving job targeting impoverished and marginalized people.

"They were extremely impressed with the way he actually presented his arguments, his business argument was so compelling," Teshome told CNN.

"This is for me one of the most memorable experiences I have had with Dr. Tedros. I think I can say in my life, I have never seen this kind of completely unexpected result."

The diplomat

Tedros's rise to WHO leadership is groundbreaking on several fronts. He is not only its first African Director-General, but also the first non-medical to head the global health agency.

It has strong support from the continent, where South Africa in particular faces a battle to contain the virus.

On April 8, Tedros said he had been receiving death threats, abuse and racist comments, but he rejected them. "I am proud to be black," he said. "I don't give a damn."

He said that when the entire black community or Africa was insulted "then I don't tolerate it, then I say, people are crossing the line."

His mandate as Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2012 to 2016 saw him hone his diplomatic skills, persuading 193 countries to commit to funding the Sustainable Development Goals under the Addis Ababa Action Agenda.

He forged a friendship with former President of the United States Bill Clinton through the Clinton HIV / AIDS Initiative. support for tech tycoon Bill Gates, and is on close terms with leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

Stars like Lady Gaga, Jimmy Fallon and John Legend have also gathered around the WHO.

But some doubt Tedros precisely because of his diplomatic aptitude.

There were concerns when he ran for WHO leadership over his connection to an authoritarian government, one that Teshome acknowledges was "not very democratic."

Georgetown University professor Lawrence Gostin, a supporter of WHO leadership rival Tedros David Nabarro, told CNN that he was concerned at the time about Ethiopia's "abysmal human rights record".

Gostin, director of the O & # 39; Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, now a WHO Collaborating Center, had reservations about alleged cholera outbreak cover-ups in Ethiopia, which Tedros denies.

Teshome agrees that Tedros "was not transparent enough," but noted that "if he does otherwise, he will be fired from his position."

Gostin now talks to Tedros regularly and calls him an "extraordinarily good" leader and "one of the strongest CEOs in recent memory."

Tedros inherited what The Lancet called a WHO "bruised and apologetic" after his poor response to the 2013-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa. The organization was bureaucratic, politicized and underfunded and reform was desperately needed.

Tedros' success in containing the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was widely praised. "Unlike most CEOs, he leads from the front," said Gostin. "He was on the ground and probably in danger."

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris was in the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the time and recalls that Tedros actually participated in those visits, spoke to local people, and took selfies with anyone who asked. When a public health emergency was declared, Tedros called from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gostin said.

"I give him a lot of credit for putting everything on the line. He is a very passionate man, he cares a lot and I think it shows. You can absolutely feel the sting of his anger, and I can, but you can also hear compassion."

Gostin recalls that he accidentally sent Tedros a text message intended for his wife, saying he missed her. "I love you too, Larry, it's always good to hear from you," Tedros joked in response.

The problem between the United States and China

Many describe Tedros as humble. Teshome says that Tedros "is not an authoritarian type" and calls him "humorous, realistic, very respectful of people".

But the Trump administration is not alone in its concerns about how Tedros deals with autocratic leaders.

In October 2017, Tedros elected then-Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe as the WHO Goodwill Ambassador, quickly reversing the decision after a protest.

Critics have questioned whether the WHO is independent enough, pointing to Tedros's effusive praise for China's pandemic response and the recirculation of China's claims that there was no "clear evidence" of person-to-person transmission of coronavirus on 14 from January.

Gostin does not believe the WHO knew that China was being misleading, but says he could have responded better.

"I would have said this is what the Chinese government is reporting to us about this outbreak and we have no way of independently verifying it," Gostin said.

Tedros, he added, believes "it is better to use silent diplomacy behind the scenes than to publicly criticize the government."

Tedros has not been highly praised for the effective response to the pandemic in Taiwan, a territory that China has successfully blocked from WHO membership, Gostin said. "Politics is at stake. There is no question about it," he said.

But he acknowledges that Tedros avoided antagonizing the Chinese government.

"He probably reads strong leaders like (Chinese President) Xi Jinping well, because if he publicly criticized China, he could have pushed China to be less cooperative and less transparent and defensive. And he was trying to convince them from the inside." More than persuasive, he was actually quite firm with the Chinese government behind closed doors, but at the expense of WHO's reputation. "

The agency's image also suffered when it did not advise against traveling to China. Tedros said at the time: "Such restrictions may have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit."

WHO deserves the world

The truth is that WHO's power is limited. Unlike other epidemics, the coronavirus has devastated rich and poor countries alike, and leaders began to take independent action early to close the borders or apply measures without resorting to WHO.

"The world has WHO it deserves. And the reason I say that is because it pitifully funds WHO, roughly the size of a large United States hospital; WHO has no control over two-thirds of its budget, and no organization can succeed that way … when something goes wrong, they don't get political backing, they are blamed, "said Gostin.

WHO's public messages have sometimes been confused. Concerned about low-income countries and the lack of personal protective equipment, he did not recommend the use of universal masks from the beginning. The WHO was slow to declare the coronavirus a public health emergency despite the fact that there is no international standard on what a pandemic is. "It hurt them politically," said Gostin. "But it didn't change the trajectory of the pandemic one iota."

However, despite the devastation of the virus and the serious charges brought against WHO, Tedros has become a household name and a leading figure on the world stage.

The 55-year-old father of five is now a familiar face at regular press conferences, distributing warnings and vital guidance to the world. His sometimes emotional statements that "there will be no return to the old normal" and that this is the "worst global health emergency ever seen" are likely to appear in history books.

Dybul says Tedros has quickly reoriented WHO from its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, by locating staff in countries with health problems, as he did in Ethiopia, making WHO able to respond quickly to Ebola and the coronavirus. "He learns extremely well and very fast. He is incredibly smart and adaptable," said Dybul.

He said that the claims that WHO should have talked about asymptomatic cases earlier, for example, were unfounded as there was only limited evidence. "They quickly sift through the data; he maintains a strong, technically sound leadership role that is not easy to do in the midst of a global crisis," Dybul said.

"He was able to mobilize the availability of test kits so that countries could quickly make them available. He created the Vaccine Network, which is a global network for vaccine trials, which only WHO can do … they are providing important technical support on a daily basis to countries so they can implement test monitoring and quarantine approaches. "

If the United States had accepted the WHO test kits, Dybul believes it could be in a very different position.

The dispute between the United States and China is, of course, complex, but Tedros is trying to keep up the work as the future of the world hangs in the balance. The future of WHO is also at stake. How the agency helps distribute the vaccines, a mission that sparked Tedros's childhood interest, will be crucial. It is a challenge that requires much of an organization with little real power.

The choice of the United States could decide whether WHO will lose its largest donor or whether it grows stronger and stronger thanks to funding and political support for a change of government.

At the center of the chaos is a man whose life has led to this moment: Tedros.