Teen caught camera pissing on my way

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles said On twitter that a skateboarder peed on his property and that Ingles's security system caught him on the spot.

"For the young teenage skateboarder who peed in our driveway / garden … Just a warning, but our security cameras see EVERYTHING … the face and any other little details," Ingles wrote.

Ingles, 32, will participate in the NBA restart in Orlando next month. The Jazz (41-23) are fourth in the Western Conference, as the league prepares to stage an eight-game regular season finale before a complete playoff. The NBA suspended play on March 11 when jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.