Teen Climbing Star Dies After 500-foot Fall From Cliff

A 16-year-old rising star in the climbing world, expected to compete in the 2021 Olympics, died after falling nearly 500 feet from a cliff in the French Alps, authorities said Monday.

Luce Douady, 16, fell on Sunday when she and a group of friends were crossing a difficult trail between two cliff-climbing areas in the Grenoble area, according to the France-Presse agency.

The French Federation of Mountain Climbing (FFME) said Douady had been a "very promising" young athlete on the French climbing team and "brilliant in competition."

She was "a lover of all facets of escalation," the FFME said in a statement announcing her tragic death.

The teenager had won the youth world championship in 2019 and was expected to compete in next year's Olympics in Tokyo, where climbing will make his debut, according to Yahoo! Sports.

In a Facebook tribute, her climbing club remembered her as a "young woman full of energy, passion and talent" who was "a beautiful person".