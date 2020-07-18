Teen creates anti-racism calendar – CNN

Tilly Krishna, 16, thought a simple resource was necessary to help people become more aware of the history and prejudice of blacks in their own lives and communities.
"Before, when people said racism, people thought they were just saying the N word or very explicit things like that, but … it is not just a person who makes a sarcastic comment, they are systemic things and an institutionalized oppression that still we have". Krishna told CNN.
She wanted to help others educate themselves on racism after the Black Lives Matter protests in the spring, so she used some inspiration from the 30-day challenges that have been circulating on social media since the closings began. He made a calendar that was dedicated each day to learning, watching, or doing an activity related to becoming anti-racist.
"I tried to do a combination of action steps as well as some educational things, I didn't expect it to spread as much as it did," Krishna told CNN.
Simple steps to make being an ally simple
His goal was to make the resource simple and easy to do every day, like reading an article or watching a documentary. She wanted to do the research herself so that people had a place to start.
"The calendar is for people who are not completely black … I tried to keep that in mind when I created this. What are the issues that I know a lot about, but the average person doesn't know when they talk about racism?" She said.
"I wanted to create something that people could go to and say, 'Okay if I want to do something, if I want to educate myself, I can use this.'"
She hopes to create more calendars and expand them to other social justice issues, including transgender and economic issues.
"This process is a very long-term process and it takes time to do this work," said Krishna.
"If not so many people see it, maybe that is the reality, but I thought it is still important for people who are willing to assimilate it."