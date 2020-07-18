Teen creates anti-racism calendar – CNN

Tilly Krishna, 16, thought a simple resource was necessary to help people become more aware of the history and prejudice of blacks in their own lives and communities.

"Before, when people said racism, people thought they were just saying the N word or very explicit things like that, but … it is not just a person who makes a sarcastic comment, they are systemic things and an institutionalized oppression that still we have". Krishna told CNN.

She wanted to help others educate themselves on racism after the Black Lives Matter protests in the spring, so she used some inspiration from the 30-day challenges that have been circulating on social media since the closings began. He made a calendar that was dedicated each day to learning, watching, or doing an activity related to becoming anti-racist.

"I tried to do a combination of action steps as well as some educational things, I didn't expect it to spread as much as it did," Krishna told CNN.