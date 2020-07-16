Teen dies of bubonic plague in Mongolia after eating groundhog





The teenager caught the plague after hunting and eating a groundhog, according to Dorj Narangerel, a spokesman for the Mongolian Ministry of Health. He died on Sunday.

Groundhogs are large ground squirrels, a type of rodent, which have historically been associated with outbreaks of plague in the region.

The tests confirmed that the teenager had contracted the bubonic plague and the authorities imposed quarantine measures in the Tugrug district of the Gobi-Altai province.

The quarantine, which started on Sunday, will run until Saturday, and authorities have already isolated 15 people who came into contact with the teenager. They are all healthy.