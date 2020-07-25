Teen gets fatally shot in the head, second to be shot dead in Crown Heights

A teenager was fatally shot in the head Friday night in Crown Heights, just hours after another man was shot dead nearby, police said.

The 17-year-old boy was shot dead outside an apartment building on Dean Street near Troy Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

The teenager was transported to the Interreligious Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the murder were not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, police said.

Just a few hours earlier, around 5:30 p.m., a 39-year-old man was also shot in the head a mile away outside a church on President Street.

Police said the two shootings were unrelated.