Teen shot to death outside Brooklyn hotel on Friday

An 18-year-old boy was fatally shot at a Brooklyn hotel on Friday night, police said.

The victim was involved in a dispute with a gunman who opened fire on him around 7:45 p.m. outside the Sunborn Hotel, near the corner of New Jersey Avenue and Fulton Street, according to police.

The teenager was transported to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter fled the scene on foot. The circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately clear.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes immediately after a spike in gun violence in the city, as it deals with high unemployment rates during the coronavirus pandemic.