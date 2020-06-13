Teen soccer player killed by Mexico police goal & # 39; coffin final goal

The soccer teammates of a 16-year-old Mexican American boy shot dead by local police in southern Mexico devised a way for the young man to score one more goal after being placed in his coffin.

A short video of the tribute to Alexander Martínez Gómez, who had spent years of his short life on both sides of the US-Mexico border, has been viewed more than 3.7 million times on Twitter.

His friends harassed his wooden coffin this week after kicking a ball and bouncing it toward the goal so he could score one last time, Reuters reported.

Before his funeral, they installed the coffin and the goal in a plaza field where he used to play.

Alexander was shot in the head Tuesday night in an incident still under investigation. Born in North Carolina, he had been living with his mother in Acatlán de Pérez Figueroa, a city in the southern state of Oaxaca.

"We came in a caravan from the town, with the support of all the people, who told us to continue," said Teodoro Martínez, the boy's father. "We are not going to give them much time to get to the bottom of this."

Martinez flew in from North Carolina without a visa to attend his son's funeral, and now he fears he may return.

About 300 people attended his emotionally charged funeral Thursday.

Alexander and another young man who was injured were in a group of about nine young men when the shooting occurred, the Associated Press reported.

On the phone Thursday, a local police officer who would identify himself only as the "commander" said the teens on motorcycles did not stop at a checkpoint.

Oaxaca state prosecutor Rubén Vasconcelos said Thursday that "police say it was an accident … but we don't believe it." He said he expected the officer in custody to be brought before a judge on murder charges.