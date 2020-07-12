Teen surfer dies in suspected shark attack in Australia

"Witnesses told police that a shark attacked the teenager while sailing in Wilsons Headland on Wooli Beach near Grafton," New South Wales police said in a statement.

"Several riders came to his aid before the injured teenager could be helped to the shore. First aid was provided for serious leg injuries and, despite cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts to revive him, the 15-year-old died on the spot. " said.

Area beaches such as Wooli, Diggers Camp and Minnie Water have been closed. Police are investigating the incident. This was the fifth deadly shark attack in Australia this year.

Last week, a 36-year-old man in the Australian state of Queensland died after being attacked by a shark while fishing underwater.